America's game all weekend

PC Welcomes Stony Brook to Clinton This Weekend

Series Setup

• Who: Presbyterian (2-3) vs. Stony Brook (0-3)

• When: Friday (2 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (Noon)

• Where: PC Baseball Complex – Clinton, S.C.

• Live Stats: GoBlueHose.com - Friday | Saturday | Sunday

• Social Media – @PresbyterianBSB (Twitter) | @BlueHoseSports (Twitter/Instagram)

• Admission is free

Series Histories (since 2008)

• Overall - First Meeting

• at PC - First Meeting

Starting Pitchers

• Fri - LHP Brian Kehner (PC) vs. RHP Bret Clarke (SBU)

• Sat - RHP Tanner Chock (PC) vs. RHP Sam Turcotte (SBU)

• Sun - LHP Hayden Deal (PC) vs. RHP Brian Herrmann (SBU)

PC Notables

• PC wraps up a five-game homestand with its three-game series this weekend. The Blue Hose go on the road for five games next week.

• PC won its second straight against Wofford and its fifth out of the last seven on Wednesday.

Scouting Stony Brook

• The Seawolves dropped all three games on the opening weekend of the season, falling to McNeese State (18-2), Missouri State (7-0) and Rhode Island (6-3).

• SBU batted just .167 in its first three games with just one extra-base hit. They are led by Cody Clarke, who went 3-for-9 (.333) to start the season.

• Stony Brook pitching didn’t fare much better, allowing 31 earned runs in 25.0 innings pitched for an 11.16 ERA.

Kyzar, Miles Strong in First Starts

• Senior Hunter Kyzar and freshman Eric Miles each made their first career starts in the midweek action against Furman and Wofford, respectively.

• Kyzar worked 4.2 innings and allowed one unearned run on hits with three strikeouts against a lone walk. He retired nine straight over the first three innings but suffered the loss.

• Miles went 5.0 innings the following day, allowing one run on three hits with four strikeouts against four walks. He earned the victory in his first collegiate outing, as PC scored five runs in the first inning.

Hitting Its Stride

• PC racked up a season-high 12 hits en route to six runs in Wednesday’s win over Wofford. The totals match the Blue Hose six runs and 12 hits in its last game against the Terriers, a 6-5 PC win in Spartanburg last season.

• Five different PC players recorded two hits in the victory, with seven of the nine getting a hit. PC managed at least one base runner in seven of the eight innings.

•Last season, PC reached at least 10 hits on 26 occasions, including 14 times at home.

Bullpen Shuttin’ It Down

• The PC bullpen continued its strong work on Wednesday, working 4.0 scoreless innings to help PC nail down the 6-1 win over Wofford.

• On the season, PC relievers have thrown 19.1 innings pitched to the tune of a 2.79 ERA, allowing six earned runs on 16 hits with 13 strikeouts against 12 walks.

• In summary, 12 different relievers have combined to hold opposing hitters to a .235 average in the early going. The group has still yet to allow an extra-base hit.

• Ryan Hall, Connor Jahn and Tristan Roberts have all made at least two appearances without allowing an earned run.

• For comparison, the 2016 bullpen combined for a 5.70 ERA in 197.1 innings pitched.

Offense Proves Balanced

• So far this season, the PC offense has proved well balanced. Three players -- Brett Auckland, Colton Chapman and Tyler Weyenberg -- are tied for the team-lead in hits with five, with four other players have totaled four each.

• Much is also the case in the run and RBI categories. Chapman, AJ Priaulx and Weyenberg have each scored three times with two others touching home twice. Auckland leads the team with three RBIs but five others are tied with two each.

• While the team is batting just .219 through five games it has been efficient, stranding nearly half the number of base runners (28) as its opponents (52).