Almost heaven, West Virginia

Clinton High football wide receiver and 3-sport student-athlete Donte Reeder (center) today signed a National Letter of Intent to attend and play football at Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia.

"When I took my visit to Philippi, West Virginia, it felt homey, it felt like family," Reeder said. "The coaches talked to me like I was an equal. That's what I wanted, no favoritism."

The Battlers are coming off a 9-2 season, but lost 39 players to graduation. Reeder said the fact that that many football graduated was a selling point for him - Reeder carries a 3.6 GPA in coursework at Clinton High School. He wants to go into education and perhaps become a coach.

Reeder plays football, basketball and baseball for the Red Devils. He set the single season pass receptions mark - 51 - for Clinton this season under head coach Andrew Webb. He is a valuable contributor to the Region 3 AAA Champion Red Devil boys varsity basketball team, 10-0 this season and hosting a first round game this Tuesday.

Playing multiple sports helps with conditioning and footwork, Reeder said. "The (Alderson) coaches said they want to look at me in the slot," Reeder said, "but I want to play anywhere I can make a contribution to the offense."

A quarterback converted to wide receiver - who took a turn on defense in a playoff matchup against Chester - Reeder is the 5th Red Devil football player in 2 years to go on to the college level. Webb brought in Clinton Middle School football players for Reeder's signing in the CHS auditorium, and talked to them about the commitment it takes to move on to play at the next level.

"This does not happen over the course of a senior year," Webb said. "This (football scholarship signing) is years of preparation and hard work - in the weight room, on the field and in the classroom."