Aiming for unbeaten region season

Clinton boys basketball - the #2 team in Class AAA - won the Region Championship last night and aims for an unblemished region record tonight ending its regular season on the road.

Tonight's game at Chapman will be broadcast live on the new 96.5 FM and on 1410 AM WPCC and on the internet: www.largetime.net. Voice of Red Devils Buddy Bridges and Gene Simmons will broadcast the action for the 17-3 Red Devils. This is a game that was postpones earlier by bad weather and poor travel conditions, girls action starts at 6 pm at Chapman High School in Inman.

Winning the region title at 9-0, the Red Devils defeated Woodruff last night, 56-53. Leading the Clinton attack were Zay Hurley and Kiah Young with 14 points each, Jalen Carter with 13 and Tymori Tribble with 10. It was a hard fought win over a scrappy opponent, said Eddie Romines, Clinton boys head coach.

"We were down at 1/2 time but had a great 3rd quarter to pull ahead!" Romines said by text. "We maintained the lead in the fourth but struggled at the ft line in the 4th (3/10). Woodruff was able to stay in the game with their 3 pt shooting. However, CHS got the victory with some timely shooting and solid defense late in the 4th."

Clinton boys will start AAA State Championship play on Tuesday, hosting a first round game. The top four teams in all regions qualify for the state playoffs, leading to the Upper and Lower State Championships then to the State Championship game in Columbia. These are the Top 10 teams in the state in Clinton's classification:

AAA Top 10 Boys

Southside CLINTON Bishop England Brookland-Cayce Seneca Ridgeville-Hardeville Wade Hampton Emerald Chester Lake City

--SC Basketball Coaches Association