AD in the interim

Edward Steers Named Interim Director of Athletics at Presbyterian College

Presbyterian College President Robert E. Staton has named Edward W. Steers of Charleston to serve as interim director of athletics in advance of a national search to find the College’s permanent AD.

Steers is replacing former athletic director Brian Reese, who stepped down after nearly six years at PC to serve as the new athletic director at Lander University. He will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

“I’ve long admired Presbyterian College for its commitment to academic excellence, athletic success, and service,” Steers said. “I look forward to this opportunity to become a part of the PC community and be of service to our fine student-athletes.”

A 1968 graduate of The Citadel, Steers earned a master’s of education in secondary school administration from the College of William and Mary in 1970 and is a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Steers began his post-military career as a public school physical education teacher before accepting a position as assistant wrestling coach and P.E. instructor at William and Mary. He was promoted a year later to head coach at W&M before accepting jobs as head wrestling coach at East Carolina University and the United States Military Academy at West Point.

He returned to his undergraduate alma mater in 1989 to serve as assistant director of admission. In 1993, Steers was named associate athletic director at The Citadel and served there for 12 years. While there he supervised the day-to-day operations of all athletic programs. He served as athletic director and physical education chairman at Porter-Gaud School in Charleston until his retirement in 2014 and currently is an adjunct professor of leadership development at The Citadel.

An accomplished college wrestler, Steers was a three-time Southern Conference individual champion and was named the conference’s Outstanding Wrestler in 1967. He is a member of The Citadel Athletic Hall of Fame and the New York State Wrestling Hall of Fame and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2008. A Krause Award recipient at The Citadel, he was named Alumnus of the Year by The Citadel Alumni Association in 2002.

“Edward Steers brings a wealth of experience and an abundant spirit for service to this position and we are lucky to have him as a member of the college community,” Staton said. “I am confident he has the leadership ability to help us move forward.”

Steers and his wife, Sally, are members of Stella Maris Catholic Church in Charleston. The couple has two daughters and three granddaughters.