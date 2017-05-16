AAA Runner-up

AAA State Runner-up. The Clinton High boys tennis team comes back from Cayce with the Class 3A State Runner-up trophy, losing 6-0 to Hanahan.

Clinton lost the 5 singles matches, and the Red Devil fans gathered by the court for #2 doubles to watch a marathon match in 88-degree, late afternoon weather. Red Devil #2 doubles, Zack Bedenbaugh and Anders Orr, went down 6-3 in the first set, bounced back to win the second set, 6-4, then lost the tie-break, 10-6.

CHS Principal Maureen Tiller and Athletics Director Nickie Templeton presented medals to coach Clovis Simmons and the runner-up Red Devils, and the team's only senior Robert Powell hoisted the silver runner-up trophy. It was the first time since 2008-09 that Clinton had made it to the Upper State Championship. The 2017 event was staged at the Cayce Tennis Center, near Columbia.

Hanahan remained undefeated on the spring season; Clinton lost just its 3rd match (two losses to AAAAA Riverside) and was undefeated for a Region Championship.

Clinton #1 singles player Isaac MacMillan was named All-State. Other tennis, and spring sports awards will be announced TONIGHT at Clinton High's Spring Sports program in the auditorium (6 pm) with refreshments following in the cafeteria. Admission is $2.

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL 0 HANAHAN HIGH SCHOOL 6

# 1 Singles Isaac MacMillan lost to Kerim Hywatt 6 – 1, 6 – 4

# 2 Singles Robert Powell lost to Chad Nash 6 – 1, 6 – 0

# 3 Singles Ike Waldron lost to Coy Simon 6 – 0, 6 – 1

# 4 Singles Tyler Trevino lost to Reilly Wilson 6 – 1, 6 – 1

# 5 Singles Alexander Windsor lost to Max Smith 6 – 1, 6 – 0

# 1 Doubles Did Not Play

# 2 Doubles Zack Bedenbaugh & Anders Orr lost to Mark Jones & Tony Vong 6 – 3, 4 – 6, (10 – 6)

SCHSL

AAA State Runner-Up 2017