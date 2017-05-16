Home / Sports / AAA Runner-up

AAA Runner-up

Tue, 05/16/2017 - 5:57pm Vic MacDonald
Clinton High boys tennis makes a run at State Championship
By: 
Photo: Vic MacDonald for MyClintonNews.com

AAA State Runner-up. The Clinton High boys tennis team comes back from Cayce with the Class 3A State Runner-up trophy, losing 6-0 to Hanahan.

Clinton lost the 5 singles matches, and the Red Devil fans gathered by the court for #2 doubles to watch a marathon match in 88-degree, late afternoon weather. Red Devil #2 doubles, Zack Bedenbaugh and Anders Orr, went down 6-3 in the first set, bounced back to win the second set, 6-4, then lost the tie-break, 10-6.

CHS Principal Maureen Tiller and Athletics Director Nickie Templeton presented medals to coach Clovis Simmons and the runner-up Red Devils, and the team's only senior Robert Powell hoisted the silver runner-up trophy. It was the first time since 2008-09 that Clinton had made it to the Upper State Championship. The 2017 event was staged at the Cayce Tennis Center, near Columbia.

Hanahan remained undefeated on the spring season; Clinton lost just its 3rd match (two losses to AAAAA Riverside) and was undefeated for a Region Championship.

Clinton #1 singles player Isaac MacMillan was named All-State. Other tennis, and spring sports awards will be announced TONIGHT at Clinton High's Spring Sports program in the auditorium (6 pm) with refreshments following in the cafeteria. Admission is $2.

 

   CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL     0          HANAHAN HIGH SCHOOL     6

 

 

# 1 Singles     Isaac MacMillan lost to Kerim Hywatt   6 – 1, 6 – 4

 

# 2 Singles     Robert Powell lost to Chad Nash    6 – 1, 6 – 0

 

# 3 Singles     Ike Waldron lost to Coy Simon  6 – 0, 6 – 1

 

# 4 Singles     Tyler Trevino lost to Reilly Wilson 6 – 1, 6 – 1

 

# 5 Singles     Alexander Windsor lost to Max Smith   6 – 1, 6 – 0

 

 

# 1 Doubles   Did Not Play

                       

# 2 Doubles  Zack Bedenbaugh  & Anders Orr lost to Mark Jones & Tony Vong 6 – 3, 4 – 6, (10 – 6)

    

 

SCHSL

AAA State Runner-Up 2017

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here