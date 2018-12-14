Home / Sports / 9-0, Red Devil girls basketball ranked

9-0, Red Devil girls basketball ranked

Fri, 12/14/2018 - 11:07am Vic MacDonald
CHS hoops will face 1st Region test Jan. 4 at Union County

Terriauna Bennett is a junior leader on the Clinton High School varsity girls basketball team that is ranked 2nd in the State in Class AAA - Girls defeat Ninety Six, 55-37; Boys lose to Ninety Six, 67-47. 

 

The 9-0 Red Devils are joined by region opponents Woodruff, ranked 6th; Emerald 7th; Union County, 9th; and Newberry 10th in the Class AAA state rankings. The Clinton girls have beaten Laurens twice on the 2018-19 season. Clinton’s games at Chapman were canceled because of snow; the Red Devils will travel today to play at Ninety Six in non-region action. The CHS girls play in a holiday tournament in Charleston, then both varsity teams will have their first region action Jan. 4 playing at Union County. These are the latest state high school varsity basketball rankings: 5A Boys Top 10, December 11 1. Dorman 2. Nation Ford 3. Blythewood 4. Berkeley 5. Sumter 6. Lexington 7. River Bluff 8. Northwestern 9. Spartanburg 10. Ft. Mill/Conway. 5A Girls Top 10, December 11 1. Spring Valley 2. Goose Creek 3. Dorman 4. Fort Dorchester 5. TL Hanna 6. Sumter 7. Woodmont 8. Nation Ford 9. Clover 10.Lexington. 4A Boys Top 10, December 11 1. Ridge View 2. Westwood 3. Lakewood 4. Wilson 5. Greenville 6. Wren 7. Hartsville 8. Darlington 9. Myrtle Beach 10. Orangeburg-Wilkinson. 4A Girls Top 10, December 11 1. North Augusta 2. Westwood 3. South Pointe 4. Wilson 5. Greenville 6. Lower Richland 7. Darlington 8. Ridge View 9. Orangeburg-Wilkinson 10. Myrtle Beach. 3A Boys Top 10, December 11 1. Keenan 2. Ridgeland-Hardeeville 3. Georgetown 4. Manning 5. Edisto 6. Union County 7. Bishop England 8. Southside 9. Strom Thurmond 10. Pelion. 3A Girls Top 10, December 11 1. Bishop England 2. CLINTON 3. Marion 4. Manning 5. Camden 6. Woodruff 7. Emerald 8. Lake City 9. Union County 10. Newberry. 2A Boys Top 10, December 11 1. Gray Collegiate 2. North Charleston 3. Lee Central 4. Oceanside Collegiate 5. Greenville Tech 6. Carvers Bay 7. Silver Bluff 8. Burke 9. Southside Christian 10. Calhoun County. 2A Girls Top 10, December 11 1. Gray Collegiate 2. Phillip Simmons 3. Christ Church 4. Lee Central 5. Andrew Jackson 6. Brashier Middle College 7. Chesterfield 8. Landrum 9. Saluda 10. Buford. A Boys Top 10, December 11 1. Great Falls 2. Hunter Kinard Tyler 3. High Point Academy 4. Ridge Spring Monetta 5. Hemingway 6. Williston Elko 7. Timmonsville 8. North 9. Creek Bridge 10. Bethune Bowman. A Girls Top 10, December 11 1. Scott’s Branch 2. High Point Academy 3. McCormick 4. Timmonsville 5. Green Sea Floyds 6. Lake View 7. Blackville-Hilda 8. Estill 9. Ridge Spring Monetta 10. Military Magnet. 

 

- Photo by Pete Cochran

 

