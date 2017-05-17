77 grads are student-athletes

Seventy-seven Presbyterian College student-athletes participated in the college's 134th commencement ceremony May 13, on the campus' West Plaza.

"I'm very excited for our graduating student-athletes and proud of their accomplishments," said Ed Steers, Interim Director of Athletics. "Graduation is always a great day here at Presbyterian College. We will miss our athletes and what they have accomplished here at PC but we're excited for them as they open the next chapter in their lives."

Football had the most graduates with 17, followed by baseball with 11. Softball saw eight student-athletes receive their degrees, women's soccer had seven walk across the stage, men's soccer and lacrosse both had six, and volleyball graduated five.

Men's basketball, women's basketball, and men's tennis each had four graduates in the ceremony, while women's cross country saw two receive their degrees. Men's cross country, men's golf, and women's golf each had one to complete the Class of 2017.

Thirty-four student-athletes graduated with honors, including 11 that graduated summa cum laude. Charlie Inclan (men's basketball); Chris Sacco (men's cross country); Sarah Jennings (women's cross country); Ryan Brown (football); Amanda Lindsey (lacrosse); Christine Darracott, Kia Mattison, and Rebecca McGrath (women's soccer); Hope Rogers (softball); and Ben Kelley and Diego Manzanas (men's tennis) each graduated with highest honors.

Seven student-athletes graduated magna cum laude. Tyler Weyenberg (baseball); Christin Van Hoy (women's cross country); Alexandra Cole, Jess Goergen, and Maura Talvacchia (lacrosse); Kelsie Sanchez (softball); and Halle Tripp each graduated with great honors.

Earning cum laude degrees were Brett Auckland and Brian Kehner (baseball); Kendra Talley (women's basketball); Hayden Ploeger (men's golf); Abby Driscoll (women's golf); Cassie Watters (lacrosse); Jess Glasgow, Brett Wilson, and Mason Lewis (men's soccer); Maddison Clark, Emily McCord, and Kristen Peagler (women's soccer); Natasha Sherrod (softball); Joel Roberts (men's tennis); and Lena Gavin and Mikayla Register (volleyball).

Six athletes also received departmental honors. Inclan earned Honors in Economics, Jennings and Peagler earned Honors in Biology, Brown earned Honors in Business Administration, while Goergen and Darracott earned Honors in Psychology.

2016 PC Graduates

List includes December 2016 graduates and anticipated graduates for August 2017

Baseball (11)

Michael Trebendis

Brett Auckland, Cum Laude

Hunter Kyzar

Robert Moss

Cletis Avery

Glen Casaceli

Guy Casaceli

Hayden Deal

Brian Kehner, Cum Laude

Tyler Weyenberg, Magna Cum Laude

Ethan Wortkoetter

Men's Basketball (4)

William Truss

Will Adams

Ed Drew

Charlie Inclan, Summa Cum Laude, Honors in Economics

Women's Basketball (4)

Kendra Talley, Cum Laude

Aianna Kelly

Kaycie Reffner

Rebecca Walker

Men's Cross Country

Chris Sacco, Summa Cum Laude

Women's Cross Country (2)

Sarah Jennings, Summa Cum Laude, Honors in Biology

Christin Van Hoy, Magna Cum Laude

Football (17)

Xavier Railey

Cory White

Darrell Bridges

Ryan Bristow

Micah Culbreth

Kevin Green

Joaquin Ross

Levent Sands

Curtis Bey

Ryan Brown, Summa Cum Laude, Honors in Business Administration

Craig Bryan

Taylor Key

Kamren Mack

Obinna Ntiasagwe

Khari Rosier

Derrick Washington

Daryl Wilson

Men's Golf

Hayden Ploeger, Cum Laude

Women's Golf

Abby Driscoll, Cum Laude

Lacrosse (6)

Amanda Lindsey, Summa Cum Laude

Alexandra Cole, Magna Cum Laude

Jess Goergen, Magna Cum Laude, Honors in Psychology

Jordan McGinnis

Maura Talvacchia, Magna Cum Laude

Cassie Watters, Cum Laude

Men's Soccer (6)

Jess Glasgow, Cum Laude

Brett Wilson, Cum Laude

Cade Crow

Mason Lewis, Cum Laude

Bruce Olivier

John Speed

Women's Soccer (7)

Christine Darracott, Summa Cum Laude, Honors in Psychology

Maddison Clark, Cum Laude

Naya Martin

Kia Mattison, Summa Cum Laude

Emily McCord, Cum Laude

Rebecca McGrath, Summa Cum Laude

Kristen Peagler, Cum Laude, Honors in Biology

Softball (8)

Blaire Miller

Natasha Sherrod, Cum Laude

Katie Brown

Ashlyn Durham

Rebekka Gross

Madison Longanecker

Hope Rogers, Summa Cum Laude

Kelsie Sanchez, Magna Cum Laude

Men's Tennis (4)

Paul Broyhill

Joel Roberts, Cum Laude

Ben Kelley, Summa Cum Laude

Diego Manzanas, Summa Cum Laude

Volleyball (5)

Samantha Del Toro

Lena Gavin, Cum Laude

Mikayla Register, Cum Laude

Sara Rogers

Halle Tripp, Magna Cum Laude