77 grads are student-athletes
Seventy-seven Presbyterian College student-athletes participated in the college's 134th commencement ceremony May 13, on the campus' West Plaza.
"I'm very excited for our graduating student-athletes and proud of their accomplishments," said Ed Steers, Interim Director of Athletics. "Graduation is always a great day here at Presbyterian College. We will miss our athletes and what they have accomplished here at PC but we're excited for them as they open the next chapter in their lives."
Football had the most graduates with 17, followed by baseball with 11. Softball saw eight student-athletes receive their degrees, women's soccer had seven walk across the stage, men's soccer and lacrosse both had six, and volleyball graduated five.
Men's basketball, women's basketball, and men's tennis each had four graduates in the ceremony, while women's cross country saw two receive their degrees. Men's cross country, men's golf, and women's golf each had one to complete the Class of 2017.
Thirty-four student-athletes graduated with honors, including 11 that graduated summa cum laude. Charlie Inclan (men's basketball); Chris Sacco (men's cross country); Sarah Jennings (women's cross country); Ryan Brown (football); Amanda Lindsey (lacrosse); Christine Darracott, Kia Mattison, and Rebecca McGrath (women's soccer); Hope Rogers (softball); and Ben Kelley and Diego Manzanas (men's tennis) each graduated with highest honors.
Seven student-athletes graduated magna cum laude. Tyler Weyenberg (baseball); Christin Van Hoy (women's cross country); Alexandra Cole, Jess Goergen, and Maura Talvacchia (lacrosse); Kelsie Sanchez (softball); and Halle Tripp each graduated with great honors.
Earning cum laude degrees were Brett Auckland and Brian Kehner (baseball); Kendra Talley (women's basketball); Hayden Ploeger (men's golf); Abby Driscoll (women's golf); Cassie Watters (lacrosse); Jess Glasgow, Brett Wilson, and Mason Lewis (men's soccer); Maddison Clark, Emily McCord, and Kristen Peagler (women's soccer); Natasha Sherrod (softball); Joel Roberts (men's tennis); and Lena Gavin and Mikayla Register (volleyball).
Six athletes also received departmental honors. Inclan earned Honors in Economics, Jennings and Peagler earned Honors in Biology, Brown earned Honors in Business Administration, while Goergen and Darracott earned Honors in Psychology.
2016 PC Graduates
List includes December 2016 graduates and anticipated graduates for August 2017
Baseball (11)
Michael Trebendis
Brett Auckland, Cum Laude
Hunter Kyzar
Robert Moss
Cletis Avery
Glen Casaceli
Guy Casaceli
Hayden Deal
Brian Kehner, Cum Laude
Tyler Weyenberg, Magna Cum Laude
Ethan Wortkoetter
Men's Basketball (4)
William Truss
Will Adams
Ed Drew
Charlie Inclan, Summa Cum Laude, Honors in Economics
Women's Basketball (4)
Kendra Talley, Cum Laude
Aianna Kelly
Kaycie Reffner
Rebecca Walker
Men's Cross Country
Chris Sacco, Summa Cum Laude
Women's Cross Country (2)
Sarah Jennings, Summa Cum Laude, Honors in Biology
Christin Van Hoy, Magna Cum Laude
Football (17)
Xavier Railey
Cory White
Darrell Bridges
Ryan Bristow
Micah Culbreth
Kevin Green
Joaquin Ross
Levent Sands
Curtis Bey
Ryan Brown, Summa Cum Laude, Honors in Business Administration
Craig Bryan
Taylor Key
Kamren Mack
Obinna Ntiasagwe
Khari Rosier
Derrick Washington
Daryl Wilson
Men's Golf
Hayden Ploeger, Cum Laude
Women's Golf
Abby Driscoll, Cum Laude
Lacrosse (6)
Amanda Lindsey, Summa Cum Laude
Alexandra Cole, Magna Cum Laude
Jess Goergen, Magna Cum Laude, Honors in Psychology
Jordan McGinnis
Maura Talvacchia, Magna Cum Laude
Cassie Watters, Cum Laude
Men's Soccer (6)
Jess Glasgow, Cum Laude
Brett Wilson, Cum Laude
Cade Crow
Mason Lewis, Cum Laude
Bruce Olivier
John Speed
Women's Soccer (7)
Christine Darracott, Summa Cum Laude, Honors in Psychology
Maddison Clark, Cum Laude
Naya Martin
Kia Mattison, Summa Cum Laude
Emily McCord, Cum Laude
Rebecca McGrath, Summa Cum Laude
Kristen Peagler, Cum Laude, Honors in Biology
Softball (8)
Blaire Miller
Natasha Sherrod, Cum Laude
Katie Brown
Ashlyn Durham
Rebekka Gross
Madison Longanecker
Hope Rogers, Summa Cum Laude
Kelsie Sanchez, Magna Cum Laude
Men's Tennis (4)
Paul Broyhill
Joel Roberts, Cum Laude
Ben Kelley, Summa Cum Laude
Diego Manzanas, Summa Cum Laude
Volleyball (5)
Samantha Del Toro
Lena Gavin, Cum Laude
Mikayla Register, Cum Laude
Sara Rogers
Halle Tripp, Magna Cum Laude