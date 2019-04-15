7-game win streak - PC Baseball hits the road, back home Thursday

The Presbyterian College baseball team conclude a season long six game road trip on Tuesday as they make the drive up to Davidson for a 6 p.m. first pitch with the Wildcats at Wilson Field. Tuesday’s game will be shown on ESPN+.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

WHAT: Presbyterian (18-18, 10-5 Big South) at Davidson (16-15, 6-3 A10)

WHERE: Davidson, N.C. (Wilson Field)

WHEN: Tuesday April 16 (6:00 p.m.)

THE SERIES (Since 2008): Series Tied at 5

FOLLOW THE ACTION

LIVE STATS: sidearmstats.com

WATCH: ESPN+

TWITTER: @PresbyterianBSB

ON THE MOUND

Tuesday

PC – RHP Johnny Cook (2-1, 2.45 ERA, 11 K)

DAV – LHP Jaret LaCagnina (0-1, 9.82 ERA, 5 K)

About the Blue Hose

• The Presbyterian College baseball team used a pair of one run games on Saturday to take down USC Upstate and finish a three game sweep of the Spartans at Harley Park.

• Nick Guimbarda paced the offense with a .400 average for the weekend while Jimmy Marcelli hit .385 with a home run and four RBIs.

• As a team, the Blue Hose gave up just six earned runs in three games with 26 strikeouts highlighted by Eric Miles tossing 7.0 shutout innings and Austin Paradis threw 4.0 shutout innings with nine strikeouts.

Notes

• PC is on its first seven game win streak since Feb. 23-Mar. 2 2013 when PC swept NCCU and High Point and added a win over Wofford in the process.

• The Blue Hose are 10-4 in one-run games this season and are also 12-4 in games where they score first.

• Jimmy Marcelli currently has a seven game hit streak which is a team-high. Marcelli is hitting .345 with a home run and team best seven RBIs during that stretch.

• Nick Guimbarda has reached base safely in 13 consecutive games which is a season-high. Guimbarda is hitting a .340 clip with a home run and nine RBIs.

Series History

• The Blue Hose and Wildcats all-time series dating back to 2008 is tied at five games apiece after Davidson earned the 4-1 win over PC on March 19th.

• Jonathan White paced the offense with three hits while Zacchaeus Rasberry picked up two hits in the loss.

• Johnny Cook tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Scouting Davidson

• Davidson enters with a 16-15 record following a series win over URI last weekend on its home field.

• Eric Jones leads the offense with a .336 average to go along with five home runs and 15 RBIs. Ruben Fontes leads the team with 10 home runs and 26 RBIs.

• Gabe Levy paces the pitching staff with a 1-1 record and a team best 2.05 ERA with five saves.

Rankings

• Jimmy Marcelli sits in a tie for fourth in the Big South with 45 hits. He’s also ninth in the league with 30 RBIs. Marcelli is tied for third in conference play with 17 runs driven in.

• Jonathan White leads the offense with a .333 average as that checks in ninth in the conference.

• Eric Miles is tied for third in the conference with five victories. He’s also sixth with 51 strikeouts on the year. Miles is second in league games with 36 punchouts.

Record Chasing

• Head Coach Elton Pollock earned his 300th career win on Saturday with a 6-2 victory over UNC Asheville.

• With his next double, Nick Guimbarda moves into sole possession of seventh in the program’s D1 record book with 38 career doubles. 10 more doubles would catapult the senior into sole possession of second place.

• Colton Springs with his next save would move into solo fourth in the program’s D1 record book with his seventh career save. Springs with his next save also takes sole possession of eighth in the Blue Hose career record book.

• Nick Guimbarda needs one more home run to move into fifth place in the program’s D1 record book for career home runs. Guimbarda has 15 homers after his home run in Friday’s series opener against UNC Asheville.

Up Next

• The Blue Hose return home for Big South play on Thursday afternoon as they will match up against High Point in a three-game weekend set beginning at 3 p.m. at the PC Baseball Complex.