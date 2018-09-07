65 are signed for Blue Hose football

Blue Hose Football Reaches 65 Signees for the 2018 Season

Since signing 21 student-athletes on National Signing Day on February 7, the Presbyterian College football team has added another 44 student-athletes to its 2018 signing class over the last five months, including 15 in June to bring the total up to 65 for this coming season.

The addition of the 15 pushes the class to 65 student-athletes. Eight of the 15 come on the offensive side of the ball, giving PC 36 offensive signees total. Seven defensive players make it 27 on the other side of the ball, with the addition of two special teams players adding up to the current signing class.

In-state prospects continue to feature prominently in the this signing period, as eight of the 15 come from the Palmetto State to give the Blue Hose 44 South Carolina signees in this class. The remaining players hail from Georgia (six) and North Carolina (one). All 65 players to sign for 2018 are from one of those three states.

Click the link below to watch highlights of each player.

FINAL 2018 SIGNEES

Tyson Bettis - Fr. - RB - 6-1 - 195 - Monetta, S.C./Ridge Spring-Monetta

Dylan Collins - Fr. - DE - 6-3 - 185 - Belmont, N.C./Stuart Cramer

Prince-Donald Gaines - Fr. - DB - 5-10 - 180 - Atlanta, Ga./Riverwood

Deamondre Goodwin - Fr. - WR - 6-3 - 212 - Hopkins, S.C./Lower Richland

Javante Grant - Fr. - WR - 6-2 - 180 - Hanahan, S.C./Hanahan

Ben Jackson - Fr. - DB - 5-9 - 180 - Hopkins, S.C./Lower Richland

Javen Latimore - Fr. - DL - 6-2 - 240 - Laurens, S.C./Laurens

Kyle Lindsay - Fr. - WR - 5-8 - 155 - Tyrone, Ga./Sandy Creek

Eli Linley - Fr. - DB - 5-9 - 174 - Kennesaw, Ga./North Cobb

Seth McNulty - Fr. - DB/LB - 5-8 - 180 - Lexington, S.C./Northside Christian

Dohnte Meyers - Fr. - RB/WR - 5-11 - 175 - Duluth, Ga./Norcross

Michael Miller - Fr. - LB - 6-0 - 225 - Cumming, Ga./Forsyth Central

Jaizell Murphy - Fr. - QB - 5-9 - 164 - Andrews, S.C./Andrews

Glenn Pearce - Fr. - WR - 5-10 - 180 - Rabun Gap, Ga./Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

Brandon Thompson - So. - QB - 6-1 - 220 - Union, S.C./UNC Wesleyan (Union)