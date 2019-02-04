6 Home Games

Blue Hose Football Unveils 2019 Football Schedule

The Presbyterian College football team will play six home games as a part of its 2019 schedule, announced by athletic director Danny Sterling on Monday.

PC opens the 2019 season on August 31st as they will travel to Deland, Fla. to face Stetson. It will be the 11th all-time meeting with the Hatters as last year’s meeting was canceled due to Hurricane Florence.

The Blue Hose, following a bye week, will kick off the 2019 home slate as they welcome in Jacksonville to Clinton on September 14th. It will be the second all-time meeting with the Dolphins as PC won the only other meeting in 2002.

Presbyterian hosts Eastern Kentucky on September 21st to finish off the brief two-game home stand at Bailey Memorial Stadium. It marks the first all-time meeting with the Colonels.

PC opens Big South play on September 28th as the Blue Hose head to Florence, Alabama to face North Alabama in conference action. It is the opener of a three-game road trip as the Blue Hose head to Campbell on October 5th before concluding the road swing at Monmouth on October 12th. The game with North Alabama was moved up to September 28th after initially being scheduled for the final week of the regular season on November 23rd.

After the three game road trip away from Clinton the team returns home for an October 19th match up with the defending Big South Champion Kennesaw State.

The team hits the road once again as they head to Merrimack on October 26th before playing its final road game of the 2019 season at Hampton on November 2nd

The Blue Hose return home for their final three games of 2019. Gardner-Webb visits Bailey Memorial Stadium on November 9th. The home stretch continues with Presbyterian’s Big South season finale against Charleston Southern on November 16th before finishing the next week with a home date against St. Andrews.

Time and game designations will be announced at a later date.

2019 PC Football Schedule

August 31 – at Stetson

Sept. 7 – Open

Sept. 14 – Jacksonville

Sept. 21 – Eastern Kentucky

Sept. 28 – at North Alabama

Oct. 5 – at Campbell

Oct. 12 – at Monmouth

Oct. 19 – Kennesaw State

Oct. 26 – at Merrimack

Nov. 2 – at Hampton

Nov. 9 – Gardner-Webb

Nov. 16 – Charleston Southern

Nov. 23 – St. Andrews