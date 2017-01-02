5th conference win for PC women

Blue Hose earn 58-54 win over Radford Tuesday

The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team overcame a 15-point Radford lead to earn a 58-54 comeback win Tuesday night at the Templeton Center.

The Blue Hose improve to 7-13 on the season and 5-4 in the Big South, while the Highlanders fall to 15-5, 7-2.

Players of the Game

Cortney Storey finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and seven steals to lead the Blue Hose in the win. The junior guard shot 6-for-10 from the field, including 1-for-2 from beyond the arc, and converted 3-of-5 shots from the free-throw line.

Radford was paced by Destinee Walkers’ 22 points. The sophomore guard/forward went 10-for-15 from the field and 2-for-4 from long range. She pulled down five boards and added a pair of assists.

Stat of the Game

Radford opened with a 13-0 run and held its largest lead, 18-3, at the 3:10 mark in the first quarter. It marks the largest lead the Blue Hose have overcome this season. PC fought back from an 11-point hole at Gardner-Webb on January 7 to earn a 56-55 victory.

How It Happened

Radford started off the game scoring 13 unanswered points before Allie Wagner got the Blue Hose on the board with a three-pointer. After a 5-0 Radford run, PC started to find its rhythm as Wagner got a layup to fall, followed by back-to-back three-pointers from Kaycie Reffner and Storey. The teams traded baskets to conclude the opening quarter with Radford in control 20-13.

After the Highlanders converted a free-throw and a bucket, Salina Virola got into the score column with a layup. Taylor Petty followed with a successful 2-for-2 shooting from the line to pull the Blue Hose to within 23-17 at the 5:19 mark. PC held the Highlanders scoreless for 7:17 and Virola and Storey got a pair of layups to fall to cap off the 8-0 run. Sydney Nunley ended the drought with a late score and Radford took a 25-21 lead at the break.

PC shot 8-for-23 (34.8 percent), 3-for-10 (30.0 percent) from beyond the arc, and 2-for-4 (50.0 percent) from the free-throw line in the first half. The Blue Hose committed fewer turnovers (8-10) and held the advantage in points off turnovers (9-7), fast-break points (2-0), and steals (6-4). PC’s bench outscored Radford’s 11-4 in the first 20 minutes of action.

Radford pushed its lead to 29-23 to start the third quarter before Janie Miles knocked down a deep ball in the corner. Storey then followed with a layup to make it 29-28 with 7:02 on the clock. The visitors did not want to let PC take the lead, though, and used a 6-0 run to go up 35-28 at the 4:15 media timeout. Storey came out of the huddle with a basket, and then turned a steal into an old-fashioned three-point play. Both teams turned up the defense late and the Highlanders entered the final quarter ahead 40-35.

Petty got PC started in the fourth quarter with a long-range bucket. Ericka Blackwell-Boyden then got her jumper to fall and went to the line, making the ensuing charity shot to cut the Radford lead to 44-41 with 6:32 remaining in the game. Petty again connected from beyond the arc, tying the game at 44-44. Virola gave PC its first lead, 47-45, with an old-fashioned three-point play of her own. Storey then found the sophomore forward down low as Virola got a layup to fall, and Storey converted a free-throw as PC led 50-45 with 3:32 to play. A Destinee Walker three-pointer cut PC’s lead to 53-52 at the 1:10 mark, but the Highlanders sent Petty to the line and the sophomore guard made both of her shots with :44 left in the game. The game turned into a battle of free-throw shooting, and the Blue Hose held on for the 58-54 comeback victory.

Notables

- Right behind Storey was Petty with 15 points on the night. She shot 3-for-5 from the field, 2-for-4 from deep, and converted 7-of-8 charity shots. She added three rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

- Storey’s seven steals marks a career high, surpassing her five steals at Campbell during the 2015-16 campaign. Storey also tied season highs in rebounds and minutes played (40), her fifth complete game this season.

- Blackwell-Boyden recorded season highs in scoring and steals. The redshirt-freshman netted three points and picked up a pair of steals.

- PC finished the night shooting 19-of-50 (38.0 percent) from the field, 6-of-19 (31.6 percent) from beyond the arc, and 14-of-19 (73.7 percent) from the free-throw line.

- PC tallied a season high 14 steals in the game. The team recorded 12 steals in games at East Carolina on November 28 and at Winthrop on January 21.

- The Blue Hose committed fewer turnovers (15-23) and held the advantage in steals (14-4), points off turnovers (20-14), second-chance points (5-4), fast-break points (6-0), and bench productivity (30-10). The game featured one tie and one lead change.

Up Next

The Blue Hose travel to North Charleston Saturday, as PC takes on Charleston Southern in the Buccaneer Field House. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.