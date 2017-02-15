3rd win in a row

PC defeats Garner-Webb to sweep Big South series

The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team earned a 58-47 decision over Gardner-Webb Tuesday night at the Templeton Center to grab their third win in a row and sweep the Big South series.

The Blue Hose led wire-to-wire and improve to 10-14 on the season and 8-5 in conference play. The Runnin’ Bulldogs fall to 10-14, 5-8.

Players of the Game

The Blue Hose were paced by Janie Miles’ 12 points. The junior guard shot 4-of-9 from the field, including a season high 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. She pulled down five rebounds and added a career-high six steals on defense.

Tierra Huntsman led the Runnin’ Bulldogs in the loss with 12 points. The redshirt-junior guard went 4-for-8 from the field, 1-for-4 from deep, and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. She added three boards and three steals.

Stat of the Game

The Blue Hose knocked down six three-pointers in the opening quarter, marking a season high. The team scored five threes in the second quarter of a January 3 home win over Longwood and five threes in the second quarter of a January 21 win at Winthrop.

How It Happened

PC opened up the scoring with an Aianna Kelly jumper from the right side, followed by a Rebecca Walker three-pointer. Charlisa Jenkins got Gardner-Webb on the board with a layup, but Walker connected from beyond the arc again and Miles knocked down a deep ball to push the Blue Hose lead to 11-2 at the 6:49 mark. Jenkins halted the 6-0 run with a 1-for-2 effort from the line, but Kelly got another jumper to fall. The Runnin’ Bulldogs made their first three-pointer of the night as Carley Plentovich connected. Evelyn Adebayo followed a missed layup to cut the lead to 13-9, but Kacie Hall beat the buzzer for a long-range shot from the left corner. After a Huntsman bucket, Cortney Storey scored her first points with a three-ball from the right corner. Miles wrapped up the opening quarter as she got a three to fall from the left side of the arc, giving PC the 22-11 lead.

Adebayo started the second shooting 1-for-2 from the line before Miles knocked down her third three-pointer of the night. Ericka Blackwell-Boyden got into the scorer’s column with a layup at the 6:03 mark. Walker earned a trip to the charity stripe, converting 1-of-2 shots to push the lead to 28-12 with 2:54 remaining in the opening half. Huntsman ended a 7:04 scoring drought for the Runnin’ Bulldogs with a trifecta. Salina Virola made both of her free shots to make it 30-15. After Gardner-Webb’s Alexus Hill scored a jumper from the right side, the teams traded free throws, Riley Hemm hit a three-pointer from the top of the arc and PC went into the locker rooms with a comfortable 35-19 lead.

The Blue Hose shot 11-of-23 (47.8 percent) from the field, 8-of-18 (44.4 percent) from beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 (83.3 percent) from the line in the first 20 minutes of action. PC held the advantage in points off turnovers (10-6) and bench productivity (12-6).

The third quarter started with Adebayo converting 2-of-4 shots from the free-throw line. PC then sent Huntsman to the line and the redshirt-junior guard went 1-for-2. Hill followed with a jumper and Plentovich made both of her free shots to round out the 7-0 run. Allie Wagner was wide open underneath, her layup ending the Blue Hose drought, and followed her own basket with a three-pointer. Gardner-Webb cut the lead to 40-30 with a Celia Tibbs free-throw at the 3:31 mark. The teams traded several buckets before Virola connected from beyond the arc to put PC ahead 49-36 with :53 left in the quarter. Huntsman converted a pair of free-throws and Miles made another deep ball as the Blue Hose went into the final quarter in control 52-38.

Gardner-Webb put up a pair of scores to start the fourth before Virola got a layup to fall. The teams continued to trade scores late as the Blue Hose would not let the visitors back into the game, keeping their lead in double digits. Both teams got into scoring droughts in the latter part of the quarter. Down 58-47 with 1:19 on the clock, Gardner-Webb started to press but missed their two shots as the Blue Hose earned the victory.

Notables

- Virola and Wagner both netted nine points to follow Miles in scoring. Virola shot 2-of-5 from the floor, including 1-for-4 from long range, and a perfect 4-for-4 from the charity stripe. The sophomore forward collected a pair of rebounds and added a steal. Wagner made 2-of-4 from the floor, including 1-of-3 from deep, and converted all four of her free-throw attempts. The junior forward added a rebound.

- Kelly saw a season-high 30 minutes of action in her third start of the year.

- Walker tied a season high with three assists.

- Kaycie Reffner grabbed four steals to set a career high.

- PC shot 19-of-46 (41.3 percent) from the floor, 11-of-29 (37.9 percent) from beyond the arc, and 9-of-10 (90.0 percent) from the free-throw line.

- The Hose committed fewer turnovers (17-22) and collected more steals (14-11). The team held the advantage in points off turnovers (18-9) and outscored Gardner-Webb’s bench (28-9). PC led by as many as 16 points (2:54 left in the second quarter).

Up Next

PC makes the trip north to Radford, Va. on Saturday, Feb. 18, as the Blue Hose take on the Highlanders in a 2 p.m. ET conference game at the Donald N. Dedmon Center.