3rd trip in 3 years to state title match

CHS Tennis will play for State Championship.

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL 4 CAMDEN HIGH SCHOOL 3 # 1 Singles Ike Waldron defeated Wilson Pope 6 – 1, 6 – 0; # 2 Singles Connor Donley lost to David Pope 6 – 3, 7 – 5; # 3 Singles Anders Orr defeated Ben Battiala 6 – 1, 6 – 2; # 4 Singles Hayden Minor lost to Mac Long 6 – 4, 6 – 0; # 5 Singles Brandon Campbell defeated Wilson North 1 – 6, 6 – 2, (10 – 4); WINNING MATCH: # 1 Doubles Waldron & Orr defeated W. Pope & D. Pope 7 – 6 (4), 6 – 3; # 2 Doubles Eli Brewer & Hayden Stinson lost to Josh Bonora & Robert Garrett 6 – 1, 6 – 0. SCHSL State Finals Saturday, May 11 at Cayce Tennis Center in Columbia/West Cayce, SC at Noon vs Bishop England.

ALSO:

CONGRATULATIONS to the Boy's Tennis Team and Clovis Simmons on defeating Camden to advance to the 3A State Championship this Saturday at 12:00 vs. Bishop England at Cayce Tennis Club in Columbia. This was a phenomenal win and one of the most competitive matches I've ever seen. Please wish all players and Coach Simmons well as they prepare for Saturday's match. GO BIG RED.

CONGRATULATIONS to the Golf Team on advancing to the State Championship Match!! The CHS golf team advanced to the AAA State Championship Golf Tournament by finishing 6th out of 13 at the Upper State Championship at Three Pines Country Club. The Red Devils finished the day with a team score of 333. Phoebe Carles lead the way for Clinton with an individual score of 74. Phoebe was also tied for third overall out of 67 individual golfers. The Red Devils will play Monday, 5/13 and Tuesday, 5/14 at Camden Country Club. Clinton will be seeking its first ever State Championship in Golf. Also, this is the first ever Clinton Golf team to qualify for State Tournament as a full team. Individual scorers from Clinton included Phoebe Carles (74), Sofia Carles (81), Zoey Carles (91), Javi Carles (87), and Matthew McKittrick (96).

CONGRATULATIONS to the following ladies for making it to the Track and Field State Championship this Saturday at Spring Valley High School in Columbia: Aaliyah Johnston, Maya Smith, Quiana Suber, Mia Smith, Asia Boyd and Keria Dendy. Good luck ladies as you compete to bring home another individual state championship for CHS.

Three sports playing in the state championship is a great year for Red Devil Athletics!! Thank you coaches for your hard work and dedication to CHS Athletics and our kids!

GO BIG RED!!! - Athletics Director Nickie Templeton.