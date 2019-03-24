3 Rounds Deep in Post-season Tournament

SURVIVE & ADVANCE, Round 2: Blue Hose Men’s Basketball Rallies Past Colonials in 77-70 CIT Second Round Win, Headed to Marshall

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Down by 13 at the break, the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team opened the second half with an 18-0 run, outscoring Robert Morris, 46-26, in the final 20 minutes, to take the come-from-behind, 77-70, win in second round action of the CollegeInsider.com Tournament Sunday afternoon.

The Blue Hose advance to the CIT Quarterfinals and travel to Marshall Tuesday, Mar. 26, for a 7 p.m., game.

Scoring the Game

The Blue Hose led the majority of the first half, but could not build more than a five-point lead, 15-10 at the 14:44 mark, off a JC Younger three-pointer, the team’s third of the half. Charles Bain tied the contest at 23-23 for Robert Morris, with a three at 9:57.

Knotted again at 27-27, the Colonials hit four straight baskets to take their largest lead of the game, 35-27, 3:50 to go before the break. Younger’s three-pointer at 3:29 stopped the PC drought, cutting the margin to five. Four unanswered by RMU, capped by a Koby Thomas dunk, made it 39-30, 2:40. Adam Flagler hit a free throw to cut the margin to eight, but Robert Morris closed out the final minute with a layup and three-pointer to go into the locker room leading 44-31.

PC exploded in the second, scoring the half’s first 18 points, that included threes from Bell, Younger, Lewis, and Flagler, to retake the lead, 49-44, 15:52 left. Robert Morris hit its first basket of the half at 14:11, a three-pointer by Jon Williams to cut the margin to two, 49-47. The Colonials added another three from Josh Williams to briefly retake the lead, with Lewis and Younger responding with two threes to put the Blue Hose ahead by five again, 55-50, 11:31 remaining.

A seven-point game, 59-52, RMU used an 8-3 run, which included four from Matty McConnell, to cut the PC lead to two, 4:28. The Blue Hose came back with a 7-2 run to build the lead to seven again, 69-62, just over two to play. The Colonials cut the margin to five at the 1:28 mark, but that was it as PC closed out the game with five free throws and a layup from Flagler, as well as a free throw from Hightower, to take the 77-70 win.

Players of the Game

Adam Flagler and Francois Lewis each scored 19 points, with Lewis hitting five three-pointers. JC Younger recorded five threes as well, finishing with 17. Davon Bell posted 11 assists, while Cory Hightower and Romeo Crouch pulled down a team-leading nine rebounds. Charles Bain led Robert Morris with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Stats of the Game

The first half saw PC hit 45.8% and six three-pointers. RMU shot 54.8%, posting just three three-pointers. The Colonials shot 27.8% in the second half, finishing the game with 40.3%. The Blue Hose shot 48.4%, ending the game with 47.3. PC connected on 14 three-pointers, compared to seven for RMU. The home team held the rebounding edge, 36-35, with turnovers belonging to PC, 11-7.

Notables

- Francois Lewis tied his career-high with five three-pointers.

- The 11 assists by Davon Bell tied for fifth in the PC DI record book.

- First 20-win season in PC DI history.

For the Record

PC moves to 20-15 overall, while Robert Morris ends its season at 18-17

Up Next

PC advances to the CIT Quarterfinals and heads to Huntington, W. Va., Tuesday, Mar. 26, to take on Marshall in a 7 p.m., contest.

How to follow

Fans can follow at www.GoBlueHose.com, and @BlueHoseHoops.