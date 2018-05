3 play in state tennis tournament

MacMillan, Waldron, Orr are state single players

Clinton High School tennis players Isaac MacMillan, Ike Waldron and Anders Orr competed in the SCHSL AAA-AA Singles Tournament last Monday and Tuesday at the Cayce Tennis Center in West Columbia, with MacMillan finishing in 5th place and Waldron finishing in 6th place and both garnering All-State Tennis honors.

Additionally, Coach Clovis Simmons was named the Region III, AAA ‘Coach of the Year’ for the 2018 season.

Isaac MacMillan results

MacMillan defeated Tyran Parker of Williston-Elko 6 – 2, 6 – 2 1st round

MacMillan defeated David Mateo – Landrum 6 – 0, 6 – 1 2nd Round

MacMillan lost to Tim Pitts – Southside Christian 6 – 1, 6 – 1 3rd Round

MacMillan defeated Liam Beckler – May River 8 – 4 back draw

MacMillan defeated Ric Philpot – Christ Church (wo)

MacMillan defeated Waldron – CHS 8 – 2

Ike Waldron results

Waldron defeated Sam Russell – Christ Church 6 – 2, 7 – 5 1st Round

Waldron defeated Anders Orr – Clinton High 6 – 2, 6 – 1 2nd Round

Waldron lost to Chad Nash – Hanahan 6 – 0, 6 – 4 3rd Round

Waldron defeataed Mortiz Brichzin – Newberry 8 – 4 back draw

Waldron defeated MacLean Armstrong – St. Joseph’s 8 – 6 back draw

Waldron lost to MacMillan – CHS 8 – 2

Anders Orr results

Orr defeated Austin Smith – Williston-Elko 6 – 1, 6 – 0 1st Round

Orr lost to Waldron – CHS 6 – 2, 6 – 1 2nd Round

Orr defeated Nathaniel Utley – Mullins 8 – 3 back draw

Orr lost to MacLean Armstrong 8 – 3 back draw

ALL-STAR EVENT

Clinton High School Senior Isaac MacMillan was chosen to participate in the South Carolina Tennis Coaches Association North – South Boys Tennis All – Star on Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19 at Myrtle Beach.

MacMillan was one of eight participants for the North squad chosen to represent the North squad in the North – South All – Star event.