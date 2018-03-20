Home / Sports / 3 honors for Clinton High girls' basketball

3 honors for Clinton High girls' basketball

Tue, 03/20/2018 - 11:12am Vic MacDonald
Including John Gardner as the Region 3 AAA Coach of the Year

 

Clinton High’s girls’ basketball program has the Region Coach of the Year and 2 All-Region selections.

Region and State Champion Newberry leads the team with 3 All-Region selections.

Clinton Head Coach John Gardner is the Region 3 AAA Coach of the Year, for leading the Red Devils to 12 wins - double their wins of 2017. Junior Savanna Campbell (pictured shooting) and freshman De'Shanti Watts are the Clinton girls’ All-Region players.

Clinton finished 4th in the region, after a tie-breaker game against Chapman on a neutral court (at Woodruff). The Red Devils lost to #1 seed Pendleton in the AAA state playoffs opening round.

These are the other Region 3 All-Stars: Newberry, Rayanna Davis, Zacharia Epps and Kelsey Felks; two, Kaliyah Gilliam and Zavia Jeter, from Woodruff; one each from Chapman, Ke’Asia Anderson; Mid-Carolina, Nia Hall; Broome, La’Nya Lee.

