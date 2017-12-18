26 Points from Storey - Blue Hose Women Win

Storey’s 26 helps PC women down NC Central

Cortney Storey scored a game high 26 points on 17-18 shooting from the free throw line as she propelled the Blue Hose past the NC Central Eagles, 69-60, Sunday afternoon at the Templeton Center.

Storey surpassed 1,000 career points with a made lay-up at the 3:49 mark of the second quarter, becoming the third Blue Hose player of the Division I era to score 1,000 points.

Storey scored 26 points, 17 coming from made free throws; 17 made free throws was a PC record for made free throws by a single player. The previous record had been 11 by Dria David on two separate occasions. The 17 free throws were eight more than her previous high and the 18 attempts was also five more than her previous high in attempts.

Riley Hemm, making her first career start, scored a career high 12 points on two made three-pointers and also going 4-5 from the line. Janie Miles grabbed a team high eight rebounds, her personal season high.

PC made a program record 30 free throws on 34 free throw attempts, an 88.2 percent clip. The Blue Hose were also +2 in rebounding collecting a season high 38.

North Carolina Central jumped out to an 8-0 lead, but a pair of free throws by Miles and Hemm’s first made three-pointer of the day sparked an 8-0 run by PC to tie the game up. The Blue Hose held the Eagles scoreless for 4:15 before they retook the lead on a three by Sami Oliver-Alexander for the next 9:47 before a lay-up by Storey gave the Blue Hose a 29-28 lead.

PC used a 20-8 run over the final 7:17 of the first half to take a 33-30 lead into the halftime break. Storey’s lay-up at the 3:49 mark of the second quarter gave the Blue Hose their first lead at 29-28, it also took Storey over the 1,000 career point plateau.

PC won the third period by a 23-17 margin with 13 of the 23 points coming from the free throw line. Storey scored eight points all from the free throw line in the third period. With 4:55 to play in the third Rodneysha Martin made a three putting the Eagles up 41-40, Storey followed with a pair of free throws and North Carolina Central never led again. NCCU tied the game at 45-45 but Macee Tamminen answered with a three giving the Blue Hose the lead for good over the final 12:17 of game time.

Janie Miles hit a three with 7:45 to play giving the Blue Hose their biggest lead of the game at 63-49. NCCU would try to cut into the lead but it never could get closer than nine.

“I am really pleased with the resolve of our team, we started a little slow but we really dug in and defended like we needed too,” said coach Todd Steelman. “When you make three point shots it really helps the defense out. I am really excited about Riley’s (Hemm) contributions early and then Cortney (Storey) played so well for us. She took care of the ball, shot the ball well and her aggression helped in getting to the free throw line.”

Steelman’s thoughts on PC setting a program record with 30 made free throws and Storey’s 17 made free throws:

“That shows how important it us for us to go to the line,” said Steelman. “We are a good shooting team but threes aren’t always going to go so it is important to attack and get to the free throw line. I think once we did that we felt more comfortable at the line. The way they were playing us defensively led to us doing that more.”

Presbyterian College improves to 2-7 on the season, 1-1 at home while North Carolina Central drops to 2-8 overall. The Blue Hose are now 6-3 all-time versus NCCU with four consecutive wins in the series.

PC made a Division I era record 30 free throws on 34 attempts. The previous record was 26 versus High Point on February 23, 2013.

34 attempts are tied for the fourth most in a single game.

The Blue Hose recorded a season high four blocks.

Storey scored 26 points surpassing 1,000 for her career. She now has 1,023 points.

This was Storey’s sixth double figure scoring effort, and fourth 20-point effort of the season. It is time number 47 and 10 of her career in those two categories.

Storey finished with five assists, her seventh consecutive game with four or more assists.

Hemm scored a career high 12 points in her first career start. She also made a career high three field goals and tied her career high with two made three-pointers.

Hemm grabbed a career high five rebounds.

Kacie Hall grabbed a season high and career high tying six rebounds.

Tamminen set career and season highs in points with six, made field goals with two and three-point field goals with two and grabbed a career high five rebounds.

Miles made a season high six free throws while grabbing a season high eight rebounds.

Tess Santos had all four blocks, a career high for her and her first multi-block game of the season.

Presbyterian College plays host to the UNCG Spartans on Thursday, at noon. This is the second meeting all-time between the two as PC won 69-62 in last season’s meeting.