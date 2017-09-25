2 from PC football on Big South honors list

WITH WOFFORD GAME NOTES: PC Football’s Norton, Marable Earn Big South Weekly Honors

Presbyterian College kicker and punter Brett Norton and running back Torrance Marable were named Big South Special Teams Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week, respectively, the league announced on Monday.

It is the first such honor of their respective careers.

Norton turned in a career-best performance on Saturday against Cumberland, connecting on a pair of field goals and three PATs to record a career-high nine points in PC’s 27-20 victory. The junior proved clutch in the second half, as he nailed a career-long and PC Division I era record 47-yard field goal in the third quarter to tie the game at the time. It was just the second time in his career that he made two field goals in a game, the other coming in 2015 as a freshman.

Norton also had a large impact in the field position battle, recording two punts for 70 yards with both putting Cumberland inside its own 10-yard line. The native of Walhalla, S.C. made perhaps his best play on PC’s final play of the game, dropping in a punt that was downed on the one-yard line. It forced Cumberland to have to go the length of the field if it was to tie the game and allowed the PC defense to hold off any potential rally from the Phoenix on its final drive.

The Big South’s leading rusher to date, Marable recorded his second 100-yard rushing game of the season, totaling 139 yards on 24 carries to lead PC on the ground. The rookie also caught two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown, his third of the season. The running back had a 25-yard run that helped set up Norton’s game-tying field goal and later managed a 14-yard run just before DaShawn Davis’s go-ahead touchdown.

In four games this season, Marable has rushed for a league-best 449 yards for an average of 112.2 yards per game, the only player in the Big South average at least 100 yards per game at this point. The rookie also leads the league with 6.8 yards per carry and is one of three Big South players with two 100-yard rushing performances so far this season. His 139 rushing yards against Cumberland are tied for the third-most by a Big South player this season.

Norton is the first PC player to be named special teams player of the week since 2014, when former teammate Stephen Doar received the honor.

PC claimed the league’s freshman of the week honor for the second straight week. Mark Robinson took home the award a week ago, after rushing for 86 yards and touchdowns against Campbell.