On a 2-Games By 1-Point Win Streak

CHS Boys Basketball Sweeps the Week - Will Host Union County Tuesday

After a 3-11 start overall and a 0-3 start in conference play, the future did not look bright for the Red Devils boys basketball team. However, after a week of two games won by one point, 62-61 against Emerald and 49-48 against Woodruff, the boys have regained some confidence for a potential playoff run down the stretch.

Last Tuesday night, the Emerald Vikings came marching into the CHS gym. After a slow offensive first quarter score, 10-9, both the Devils and the Vikings came out in the second quarter having big offensive outputs. Clinton was leading at halftime 30-27. The Devils would handle the third quarter, but Emerald came out in the fourth with an attitude. They outscored Clinton 21-13 in the fourth quarter; however, that was not enough to pull ahead, as the Devils would still land on top, 62-61. Clinton had three players score in double figures: JD Payne (23), Konnor Richardson (12), and Ahmari Bates (11).

Payne also sunk the game winning free throw with 1.5 seconds left on the clock. Emerald’s leading scorer was Jamil Maith with 17 points.

Following the win, Coach Eddie Romines was very ecstatic about his team’s first region win, “It is nice to get a region win. We had some guys come off the bench and contribute, and our starters played pretty well, too.”

The Devils returned to the court last Friday when they played the Wolverines of Woodruff.

The Devils controlled the Wolverines the whole game, until the fourth quarter when the Wolverines outscored the Devils 19-7. However, the Devils still pulled another win out, 49-48. The leading scorers for Clinton were JD Payne (16) and Ahmari Bates (13).

Coach Eddie Romines was pleased with the victory following the game, but not with the fourth quarter. “We played great in the first half and good in the third quarter, but we had seven turnovers in the fourth quarter and we struggled to score because of the turnovers.”

The Lady Red Devils were in action on both Tuesday and Friday as well. However, they lost to Emerald by a score of 70-29 and Woodruff 40-27. Coach John Gardner was pleased with effort after both games. “We had a tough loss tonight, and we have had a tough week. However, I cannot wait to see this team finish strong.”

Both the girls (13-3, 2-3) and boys (5-11, 2-3) are back in action Tuesday when they hosted Union County, and travel to Mid-Carolina Thursday.

CHS Scoreboard

Basketball

Junior varsity boys: Clinton 59, Emerald 44. S scorer: Danny Kinard 19.

Junior varsity girls: Clinton 45, Emerald 25. C scorer: Devonia Walker 8.

Varsity boys: Clinton 62, Emerald 61. C scorer: JD Payne 23. Coach Eddie Romines said, “It’s nice to get a region win. It was a true team effort. We had a few unforced turnovers in the fourth quarter that allowed Emerald to cut into our lead. Emerald has a good team; I give them credit for fighting back. However, the end result was we got our first region win.”

Clinton 49, Woodruff 48. C scorers: JD Payne 16, Ahmari Bates 13.

Varsity girls: Emerald 70, Clinton 29. C scorer: Terriauna Bennett 9. Woodruff 40, Clinton 27. C scorers: Terriauna Bennett 12.