2 added to PC baseball staff

Presbyterian College head baseball coach Elton Pollock announced Friday the addition of Rashad Cunningham as Volunteer Assistant Coach and Tyler Mitchell, of Laurens, as Director of Baseball Operations to the Blue Hose staff.

Cunningham comes to PC after spending last season as the Director of Baseball Operations at Big South counterpart Winthrop. Cunningham, a native of Lancaster, brings nearly 15 years of experience of coaching experience at the high school level, dating to 2002. He has been involved with high school, Legion and travel teams, in addition to working with athletes at the collegiate level.

At Winthrop, he worked alongside the coaching staff coordinating team travel, meals and hotel arrangements. Cunningham also managed all gameday activities along with organizing and supervising youth and high school camps.

Prior to his time at WU, Cunningham worked for the Showcase Baseball Academy in Charlotte as recruiting coordinator and head coach of one of its the Under 17 teams from 2014-15. He preceded that by coaching a number of different teams in the Lancaster area, including time at both Lancaster and Buford High School.

Cunningham graduated from South Carolina in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies, after getting an associate’s degree in business from USC Lancaster in 2011.

Mitchell joins PC after spending the last two summers as a coach, following his playing career at North Greenville University.

Mitchell spent last summer as an assistant coach for the Virginia Beach Fighting Crabs in the Virginia Beach Collegiate Baseball League, working with the pitchers that compiled a league-best 2.94 ERA. He was promoted to head coach and general manager for the team in September. Previously, Mitchell was the head coach of the Elite Baseball Academy Showcase Under 17 team during the Summer of 2015.

Mitchell, a native of Laurens, was a four-year letterwinner at NGU from 2013-16, playing two seasons as an outfielder before moving to the mound for his final two seasons. He was a team captain as a senior and helped the team win a conference title and an NCAA Division II Regional appearance in 2015. He graduated from North Greenville with a bachelor’s degree in sport management in August of 2015 and is currently pursuing an MBA from NGU.