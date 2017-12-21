Home / Breaking News / ZF Is Magazine Feature

ZF Is Magazine Feature

Thu, 12/21/2017 - 9:48am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Upstate Information Hub

The web news source OurUpstateSC.info features ZF Transmissions Gray Court in a Greenville Business Magazine article in an on-line posting today.

This is the link:

http://www.mirabelsmagazinecentral.com/DigitalEdition/index.html?id=cb06...

The article is titled, "ZF - Powering Laurens County's Industrial Future."

The Laurens County "vital statistics published with the article have Laurens County's population at 67,486; largest employer: ZF Transmissions Gray Court LLC, 2,400 employees; % of population with a 4-year degree, 17%; median household income, $39,607; and median age, 41.1.

