Youth Night at Basketball

CLINTON HIGH BASKETBALL, youth night: Good morning - I'd like to remind everyone that November 29th is opening night for CHS basketball and the special event for that evening is "Youth Group Night".

Area churches can bring their Wednesday night youth group for free. They just need to send me the name of the church and a list of chaperones and kids that will be attending the game. We will have a check in list at the ticket table. The announcer will be giving a "shout out" to all of the churches that are at the game, and the youth will be invited down to the court to shoot basketball until the teams return from halftime. Make this a fun night for your youth group, and spread the word. Have your youth leader email me or call me at 864-938-1982. Please leave me a message and I'll call right back. -- Nickie Templeton, Clinton High School Athletics Director

