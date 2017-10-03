YOUR VIEWS WANTED: How to make Main Street what Clinton wants

PUBLIC INVITED: Main Street Clinton Community Input Sessions

Main Street South Carolina will be in Clinton on Tuesday, March 21, and Wednesday, March 22, to conduct a baseline assessment for the newly created Main Street Clinton program.

The baseline assessment is an evaluative service conducted during a local Main Street program’s first year of operation, a city statement said.

Its primary purpose is to introduce and explain the Main Street Approach® to the community, bring stakeholders together to share their perspectives and vision for downtown, and to review and assess the progress made toward establishing a local Main Street program. In addition, this visit is designed to assist the community in determining the best strategies to build a strong revitalization process.

The objectives for this assessment are:

Recognize the downtown’s strengths and opportunities in building a successful revitalization program; Identify specific needs and obstacles challenging the development of the local Main Street program; Provide assistance in organizing a strong leadership base; Guide in defining priorities and programming goals to build a proactive work plan in the year ahead;

5. Outline the services that meet local needs and a timeline for the delivery of Main Street South Carolina

technical assistance;

6. Provide visibility for the local Main Street Program;

7. Promote the importance of a comprehensive, incremental revitalization process as advocated through the Main Street Four Point Approach®

There will be two community input sessions during the baseline assessment.

The first session will be held in the City Council Chambers inside the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center at 211 N. Broad Street on Tuesday, March 21, 5:30 - 7 p.m.

The second session will be held the following morning (March 22) in the same location from 8 - 9:30 a.m.

Community participation is strongly encouraged as it will help guide the direction and ensure the success of the Main Street Clinton program. Contact Jerre Threatt, Director of Community Development, at 864-833-7508 or jthreatt@cityofclintonsc.com with any questions.