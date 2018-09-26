Your Local Butcher Shop

Big ‘D’ Butcher has been open since March of 2017 and is nestled quietly behind the Square in Clinton, behind House of Pizza, across from the Pharmacy School.

On the outside the store is unassuming, but the inside is jam-packed full of the finest meats in the area. Looking for high quality ribeye’s, sirloins, or prime rib? Want fresh seafood but don’t want to drive to the beach? Want to place an order for a special occasion? Big ‘D’ Butcher is the place for you.

On the wall behind the counter is the menu. On it are a handful of single-serving items that are reasonably priced and ready for purchase. Should you want a larger order? Not a problem. On the counter are listed several “specialty bundles” that could feed the whole family. There is a “pick 5 meats for $30” bundle or a larger “family pack” that will leave you full and satisfied. All meats from Big ‘D’ Butcher are of premium quality and come from right here in South Carolina, as do the “surf and turf” deals which include hefty portions of fresh seafood paired with excellent cuts of meat and a bag of potatoes.

Big ‘D’ Butcher is owned and operated by Trevor and Farrah Dendy. Together, they manage all aspects of the business. The couple met at Clinton High school not too long ago, and still live in Clinton to this day. Trevor is the grandson of Mrs. Martha Dendy, and he renovated her old property into the business it is today. “Oh, it took us five or six years to renovate this place” Farrah said as she stood behind the counter. “We worked elsewhere, but when we had time we would come by here and do a little bit at a time. About the only thing we didn’t replace was the front door” she said with a chuckle. The couple’s hard work paid off, and the shop is in excellent condition now. Bright lights, freshly-painted walls, and friendly smiles welcome you as soon as you step in the door. It is not uncommon to find their daughter Trevoria in the store working after a day of classes at Pharmacy School, or Solomon, the Dendy’s son, who will greet you with his charming smile.

Business is steady and fluctuates some with the seasons for Big ‘D’ Butcher shop. “We get a lot of orders around the holidays” Farrah says. “People love to grill out on the Fourth of July or Memorial Day, but sometimes they just want a good family dinner.” In fact, seeing the need for a premium butchery in town is what drove the Dendy’s to open the business. “We saw an opportunity and ran with it” Farrah says. The butcher’s slogan is “Eat Good” and that is exactly what customers do. So, the next time you’re in need of modestly priced, high-quality meats, stop on by and see what the Dendy’s can do for you.