A year later, Heritage Court enhances independent living

Heritage Court at one year: helps residents keep their independence

Community living without the hassle of maintaining a house - that’s the promise of one-year-old Heritage Court, an area of the Clinton Presbyterian Community.

One of six Presbyterian Communities in South Carolina, each with its distinctive flair, the Clinton community offers a continuum of care ranging from independent living through nursing assistance. Large homes are at the rear of the community, off Hwy 56, while the two-story main building offers apartment living, assisted living and common areas. Heritage Court’s one- and two-bedroom units fill a market - singles or couples who want more time to enjoy life, with less time spent on house choirs.

They bring their furniture with them, which makes for beautifully varied decor throughout the apartments. Local-scene photographs by Eddie Shealy, and framed by the Gray House in uptown Clinton, grace the hallways.

“Our administrator, Paul Pridmore, had a similar arrangement where he came from in Columbia,” said Dina Hair, marketing director for Clinton Presbyterian Community. “We approached our management services office to change this area to independent living. We renovated with wood laminate floors and walk-in showers.”

Bath tubs came out of the units during the renovations, replaced by easily-accessible showers. The model unit received a decorator’s touch; the occupied units reflect their residents’ unique tastes in furniture, antiques and memorabilia. Each unit has a micro-kitchen and mini-fridge. Heritage Court residents can eat three meals a day in the community’s dining room.

“These units are at a lower price point for us, so there is no entry fee,” Hair said. “These are not our full-size apartments, so the community fees are waived.”

There are long-time Clinton area residents living in Heritage Court along transplants from Virginia and North Carolina. Channel 900 scrolling on the large flat-screen TV in the commons area shows several opportunities to interact with Presbyterian College students (bingo, spring concert, etc). Clinton Presbyterian Community residents are going to the living history display at Bob Jones University, and there are regular meetings for the Gentlemen’s Coffee Club.

A variety of wellness activities also are offered the Clinton Presbyterian Community residents.

The first Heritage Court resident spent six weeks as the only person living on the re-done upper floor.

Even so, there were no worries about security, and fellowship was just a one-floor elevator ride away.

Now, the Heritage Court crowd laughs so much leaving the dining room that there’s only one thing to wonder. “Did anybody press the button?”

Hair said growing up in Joanna, attending school in Clinton and now living in Laurens, she feels a deep connection to the greater Clinton community. With Heritage Court, she said, people can live here longer, in their later years, freed from the constant chores of home maintenance. “Being able to drive, they can live independently a lot longer,” she said. “They can get away from all the hustle and bustle.”

(For more info about Heritage Court, and all the amenities of the Clinton Presbyterian Community, 801 Musgrove St., Clinton, contact Dina Hair at 864-939-0590 or by e-mail: Dina.Hair@prescomm.org)