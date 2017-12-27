The Year 2017 In Review

Ringing Out the Old

The outgoing year, 2017, saw changes in several top-level positions in Clinton and Laurens County, the arrival of a top-name business to Clinton’s industrial spec building, and a tourism bonanza from the total solar eclipse.

These are The Clinton Chronicle Editorial Board’s Top Ten Stories of 2017:

GE Energy leases the spec building in the I-26 Commerce Center, a $29M investment that will bring 16 engineering jobs to the city. The quick action on the city’s initial spec building gives Clinton City Council the momentum to go after a second, smaller building to be constructed in 2018. At same time, Samsung announces 1,000 jobs in neighboring Newberry County, a move being challenged by a tariffs proposal backed by the rival Whirlpool Corporation. Frank Stovall leaves his position as Clinton City Manager, Bill Ed Cannon will be his replacement. Greg Alexander leaves the Laurens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO position, Amanda Munyan is his replacement. Munyan left her job directing the United Way of Laurens County to take the Chamber job, Whitney Robertson was her replacement, before she took a marketing position with the Laurens County Development Corporation, David Dunagan is her replacement at United Way. Gregg Nibert resigns as Presbyterian College men’s basketball coach, Dustin Kerns is his replacement. Larry Franklin retires as The Clinton Chronicle publisher, Patricia M. Edwards is his replacement. Hundreds of visitors see the total solar eclipse in uptown Clinton. It’s a larger crowd than the city expected, as communities in the path of totality receive visitors from throughout the world. More tourism news for Clinton - the ACC men’s golf tournament is held at Musgrove Mill Golf Club, Duke University’s team is the tournament winner. Poultry facilities are permitted in and around Mountville, a community southwest of Clinton, on the way to Lake Greenwood. The move causes a backlash among some residents, concerned about what they say is their deteriorating quality of life. The SC House of Representatives passes a bill to take away most SC DHEC regulations from poultry, it awaits action in the SC Senate. A natural gas pipeline is being installed west of Clinton, cutting a path through Laurens County - from Moore in Spartanburg County to Chappells in Newberry County. The Laurens County Council won’t oppose the pipeline, but says “no” to eminent domain taking local property. Some cases wind up before a federal judge anyway. Presbyterian College has ended scholarship football. Its football program withdraws from the Big South Conference in two years, will play an independent schedule, and then will join the Pioneer Football League, a group of NCAA Division I schools that do not offer scholarships to football players. Critics say the move relegates a football program of more than 100 years tradition to a “club sport.” It’s part of The Promise of PC strategic plan that adds wrestling, and acrobatics and tumbling, along with new majors and plans for a new dorm near the center of campus. It’s the first strategic plan for the local college in nearly two decades - PC President Bob Staton says the goal is to have a student enrollment of 1,600. Sports Success: Clinton High boys’ basketball plays for the Upper State title; Clinton High boys’ tennis plays for State title; PC men’s tennis wins the Big South Championship; and PC men’s soccer wins the Big South Championship.

8. SLED describes chaos in ex-Sheriff Ricky Chastain’s Laurens County Sheriff’s Office evidence room(s) at the old jail in downtown Laurens. Chastain and Sheriff Don Reynolds call for a SLED audit as Reynolds takes office in early 2017. Guns and money are missing, the audit says, but no charges are filed.

9. Laurens County government deals with the West Nile Virus in Ware Shoals, ordering mosquito-spraying and door-to-door canvassing. Tornado winds wreck Town & Country Mobile Home Park near Laurens and cause extensive damage at Laurens Academy, as the fall-out from Hurricane Nate (the county suffers little damage from Hurricane Irma).

10. Laurens County’s General Fund Budget tops $30M, and twice during the year, there are harsh words between council members and one public walk-out of a council meeting. Also on the government finance front, District 55 voters resoundingly defeat a $109M bond referendum, that would have built a new Laurens District High School.