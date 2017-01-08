The world will come to Cross Hill

Make plans to attend the annual “Comin’ Home to Cross Hill” Festival this Labor Day Weekend

The Comin’ Home to Cross Hill Festival Committee has been working hard to make sure the 28th Annual Festival is the biggest and best yet for the public’s enjoyment.

Festivities in the Town of Cross Hill will kick off at 7 p.m Friday, Sept. 1 when Cross Hill and Battle Zone Wrestling team up to present a mega-main event wrestling show for the public’s entertainment. Admission to the wrestling show is FREE; see who will be “King of the Hill.” The event will be held outside behind Cross Hill Town Hall.

Concessions will be available during the wrestling show and throughout the entire festival weekend.

Excitement continues on Saturday and begins with the annual Cross Hill Town Parade which will start at 10 a.m. sharp on Hwy 39 near the Cross Hill Post Office and travel up Main Street, ending at Puckett Ferry Road. The Grand Marshals for the parade will be former Cross Hill Mayor Jessie Allen and his wife Lucille.

At 11 a.m. in the park behind Cross Hill Town Hall, the 282nd United States Army Marching Band from Fort Jackson is scheduled to take the stage to perform for festival-goers’ listening pleasure.

At noon and performing until 4 p.m. in the park will be “Joyride” who will bring the best in beach, boogie and blues. Also performing will be sensational teenage musical performer Chandler White.

Just a few blocks from Town Hall at the First Baptist Church parking lot will be the annual car show, beginning at 11 a.m. and lasting until 2 p.m.

This is an event not to be missed this Labor Day Weekend right here in Laurens County in the historic town of Cross Hill. There will be plenty of food, crafts and entertainment for everyone – something for all ages. Things will begin to wrap up in the park around 4 p.m. on Saturday with cash give-aways.

Everyone is welcome. Bring lawn chairs and celebrate the Labor Day weekend. For more information, or to register for the parade or to set up a booth, contact Committee Chairman Mayor Randy Bishop at 864-554-1154.