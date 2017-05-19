A world with no shoe-less children

Servant-leaders this morning washed the feet and put new socks and shoes on the feet of Eastside Elementary School students.

Samaritan's Feet - a worldwide program dedicated to the mission of a world without shoeless children - brought the shoes, socks and foot-washing system to the school in Clinton. The organization with Walmart Distribution Center volunteers previously visited Joanna-Woodson Elementary School.

"Where else can you see a 70-year-old man interact with a boy and have his undivided attention?" said Phil Campbell, regional director, operations. Campbell gave the volunteers instructions before the children came into the multi-purpose room. "Pay attention to the children today."

Campbell said, "We give them a message of 'Dream big dreams. Get a good education. Never give up.' We use these shoes and socks to get 8-10 minutes of their undivided attention."

Samaritan's Feet has made shoes presentations in 400 American cities and in foreign countries. To learn more: https://www.samaritansfeet.org/