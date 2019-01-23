Working on the quality of place to attract business interest

“Quality of Place” - industries look for it; young workers value it as they relocate

An expert in making communities attractive to businesses advises Laurens County to work on its “quality of place” message.

Mark Weilenman presented the suggestions last Tuesday during the annual meeting of the Laurens County Development Corporation. About 80 people attended the year-end reporting session held at the Musgrove Mill Golf Club, near Clinton.

Weilenman is vice-president, sales and marketing for Marketing Alliance, Inc., an economic development marketing firm with offices in Florida and Mississippi. The company has worked with more than 200 economic developers, chambers of commerce, and municipalities in 22 states. The speaker spent 21 years as the marketing director of the Mississippi National Guard; he began working with Marketing Alliance in 2007.

“We are in the business of making counties and cities grow,” he said. “We are thrilled to be part of that process.”

Laurens County, like communities around the world, must constantly work on its attraction and retention of talent for their business communities, he said.

“Young people should be invited again and again and again to the table,” Weilenman said. Businesses and communities must engage in digital marketing, Linked-in, and e-mail campaigns like Constant Contact to reach these young, up-and-coming talented employees, he said.

Communities must have a place where young people feel comfortable gathering. Weilenman said young people may not be volunteering as much as their parents did, but they love to gather together. Music and arts, green space, broadband, and schools all are important to younger workers and community residents.

Weilenman conceded that he might not be telling the LCDC annual meeting audience something that don’t already know, but he said this recruitment takes constant work. “Now,” he said, “the product is the community itself.”

Weilenman has worked extensively on the LCDC’s new website, incorporating interactive maps of industrial sites as visual attractions for people who make the decisions about locating an industry in a community.

“Your website,” he said, “should always be a work in progress.”

The new LCDC website is www.growlaurenscounty.com

“Work on community development and industries will come, if you have a talent pipeline,” Weilenman said.

“Address the issues that are important to young people.”

For Laurens County, Weilenman said, the good news is the population is steady. In terms of “quality of place,” he said, “You were near the bottom. Now, you are near the top.”

“LCDC is the cornerstone of our county’s economic development. We are looked to across our region and state,” Laurens County Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts said. “We have forged ahead with the right and proper way to do economic growth. Our county and municipalities now have product of various sizes to attract industry.”

LCDC Executive Director Jon Coleman said the development agency has seven partner-level investors, and 31 other advocates and supporter-level investors.

Industrial prospects activity looking at Laurens County slowed down in August, he said, as the nation went through uncertainty because of Trump Administration tariffs. Still, the 74 new jobs announced for 2018, when put through an industry-accepted multiplier, will generate 91 new jobs with $3.5 million in new wages.

In 2017, LCDC fielded 63 RFIs (requests for information), and on 17 there was no building that met the prospect’s specifications.

In 2018, LCDC fielded 50 RFIs, but just 5 times, the agency was forced to say there was nothing to submit for the prospect’s consideration.

That’s because Laurens and Clinton will have speculative buildings completed in 2019, and a new industrial park, The Connexial Center, is under development at Gray Court/I-385.

(More info: www.theconnexialcenter.com)