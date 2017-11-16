Workforce Center is open

MORE WORKFORCE INFO: State workforce board approves strategic plan to strengthen labor market With South Carolina’s unemployment rate near historic lows, the state’s workforce system has to work harder to ensure a skilled labor force is available for new and expanding businesses. To meet this need, the State Workforce Development Board (SWDB), the governor’s arm for workforce development, has approved a three-year strategic plan to build a cohesive, collaborative and innovative workforce system. “This plan sets forth objectives and strategies that will serve as a blueprint for the board’s commitment to continuously develop a skilled talent pipeline that meets the needs of business and promotes a sustainable economy, while providing South Carolinians with a livable wage,” said Pat Michaels, the board’s Governance Committee chairman. The board has identified four strategic objectives to meet in order to become the catalyst in building a stronger workforce across South Carolina. Those objectives are: · Identify, invest in and support educational and developmental strategies to better prepare a skilled workforce for current and emerging jobs. · Align resources, policies and strategies between state, local and regional systems to continuously improve outcomes for businesses, individuals and partners. · Identify current and future workforce needs of South Carolina business and industry to support career pathways in growth sectors. · Engage job seekers, employers and other workforce partners through marketing and outreach and articulate a value proposition specific to each. This plan will allow the board to focus its efforts on growing the capacity and performance of the state’s workforce system. ### About SWDB On behalf of the Governor, the State Workforce Development Board (SWDB) provides direction to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce and the workforce system on workforce development issues, particularly those pertaining to the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The board is comprised of a majority of business leaders. Other members include legislators of the South Carolina Senate and House, local elected officials, workforce partners and representatives of community-based organizations. Members of the board are appointed by and serve at the pleasure of the Governor. The mission of the South Carolina Workforce Development Board is to create a competitive workforce advantage for South Carolina by ensuring that a quality and effective workforce system exists in order to improve the prosperity of businesses and the lives of South Carolinians. About DEW The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) is putting South Carolinians to work. The agency invests in building a pipeline of quality workers, matches workers with jobs, and is a bridge for individuals who find themselves out of work for no fault of their own. This promotes financial stability and economic prosperity for employers, individuals and communities. DEW is dedicated to advancing South Carolina through services that meet the needs of the state’s businesses, jobseekers and those looking to advance their careers.