Women Inspired & Spiritually Empowered conference is today

Tomasena Jones delivers a powerful and inspiring message Saturday morning to Bailey Manor's Annual Christian Women's Conference, continuing until 2 p.m.

The free event has the theme "Women Inspired & Spiritually Empowered." Morning events have included breakfast, welcome and prayer, National Anthem, address by Mrs. Jones of Gray Court, entertainment and door prizes. Other scheduled speakers are Catherine Anderson, Vicki Davis, Amber Graydon, Dawn Neely and DawnMarie Ardelt, Vendors are set up for early Christmas shopping.

Lunch and shopping begin at 12:30 pm, and a silent auction of Purses for a Purpose - proceeds to the Laurens County SAFE Home - closes at 1:45 pm. Bible Study, self-defense, women's health and wellness, door prizes and lots of shopping are featured during the conference.

This "Girls Gone Wise" conference is a community outreach of Bailey Manor Christian Retirement Community, 300 Jacobs Hwy, Clinton.