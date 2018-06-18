Woman's body is found, identified

A woman found dead Friday has been identified - an on-line petition says she was raped and murdered; the Sheriff's Office says there are no signs of foul play.

Authorities identified the woman as Gwen Parks Wingo, of 2812 Torrington Rd., Laurens, Her body was found by a farmer on the side of Beaverdam Church Road in Mountville. A cause of death will be determined by an autopsy, according to a statement by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. An on-line petition (by Misty Gibson, www.petitionsite.com) claims news media is not covering the case because the woman was addicted to drugs. A tagline claims the victim was "raped and murdered" and the narrative says the woman was "found deceased."

There are no signs of trauma or foul play, according to Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds.

The on-line petition "Justice for Gwen" has 224 supporters.