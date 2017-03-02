Home / Breaking News / Woman killed as vehicle goes airborne

Woman killed as vehicle goes airborne

Fri, 02/03/2017 - 12:35pm Vic MacDonald
Crash on Lisbon Road near US 221 S seriously injures driver

A 91-year-old woman died this morning in a Laurens traffic accident.

The victim was identified as Helen Coates of 289 Breazeale Rd., Mountville. She died of blunt force trauma. The incident happened at 7:57 am on Lisbon Road.

A report said a Saturn SUV went airborne at a railroad crossing and hit a tree. The vehicle was approaching Hwy 221 S. 

The victim’s husband, James Coates, was driving, and he was medi-vaced by helicopter for treatment at Greenville Memorial Hospital, a report said.

