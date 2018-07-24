Woman killed on road; 2 men found stabbed

The coroner is investigating an accident where a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in Laurens County this morning (July 24).

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Mordeci Mountain Road near Durbin Church Road about 3.5 miles south of Fountain Inn. Troopers say the 17 year old driver, driving a 1995 Honda Civic, was headed north on Mordeci Mountain Road when she struck the victim who was walking in the north bound lane. Troopers say the driver was wearing her seat belt and suffered no injuries.

The victim died at the scene.

The coroner is working to notify the next of kin before releasing the victim's name.

Troopers said the road was blocked while crews worked to clear the scene. The road reopened by 7 a.m.

The driver is not facing any charges.

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an alleged stabbing incident that occurred on Coggins Dairy Road, near Cold Point, on Monday.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located two men with cuts to their bodies. They were both treated at the scene by EMS and transported to the hospital for further treatment.

At this time, no arrests have been made. The incident is still under investigation.

UPDATE: Deputies said Tuesday that the stabbing stemmed from a family dispute and alcohol was involved. Deputies have not made any arrests yet as the primary suspect is still in the hospital.