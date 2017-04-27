Woman gets 14 years in connection with Laurens man's death

A crime that haunted local law enforcement officers for 12 years has its first conviction.

Brenda Roberts, of Laurens, was convicted Thursday as an accessory and sentenced to 14 years in prison in connection with the brutal beating death of Jim Bolt at the Laurens VFW in 2003. Two arrests were made in July 2015 - AJ Bowers is awaiting trial on a murder charge.

Authorities alleged Roberts washed bloody clothes and disposed of clothes to hamper the investigation. Roberts' defense was she didn't know a homicide had been committed, and her attorney said she should be tried based on what she knew then - not what authories know now about Bolt's death. Circuit Judge Frank Addy imposed the 14-year sentence after Roberts was found guilty by a Laurens County jury, she will be credited for time served - July, 2015 - Aug. 3, 2016.

Roberts, then 64, of 479 Rocky Springs Church Rd., Laurens, was arrested July 8, 2015. She was charged with accessory after the fact of murder in connection with Bolt's Sept. 26, 2003 homicide. Authorities alleged she knew a felony had been committed. Bowers, then 29, of Lomax Court, Murrells Inlet, was arrested July 10, 2015 - authorities allege he committed armed robbery, then beat Bolt to death.

Law enforcement held annual vigils and news conferences on the anniversaries of Bolt's death, appealing to the public for any information that could lead to an arrest. CrimeStoppers rewards were offered - flyers bearing Bolt's photo and information about when and where he was killed were circulated widely. A sign beside the VFW on East Main Street in Laurens often bore his name, with appeals for prayers and information.