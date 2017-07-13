Woman allegedly tried to get LSD into the detention center

LSD Allegedly Taken into Jail

Thursday, July 13, 2017

A Greenville woman is facing charges from Laurens Police and the Highway Patrol, following an early morning arrest in Laurens. 25-year-old Amber Kayla Smith of 9 Bagwell Avenue, Greenville is facing charges that include Possession of LSD.

Laurens Police Sgt. Sellers issued tickets charging Ms. Smith with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Giving False Information to Police at 1:00 o’clock Wednesday morning at or near the intersection of Fleming Street Extension and Exchange Drive. She was later served with warrants also charging her with Possession of LSD and Introducing Contraband into a Secure Facility. These warrants cite investigation by Sgt. Sellers as indicating that Amber Kayla Smith had in her possession yesterday three paper strips which were divided into approximately 18 sections and field tested positive for the presence of LSD, a schedule I controlled substance that she is not permitted to posses. The warrant states this occurred during a lawful traffic stop on Fleming Street in Laurens. Ms. Smith was also accused of introducing LSD into the Laurens County Detention Center while she was in the custody of the Laurens Police Department, by concealing the substance on her person.

Cash or surety bonds were set yesterday totaling $15,965 on these charges from Laurens Police.

Amber Kayla Smith was also served with three charges from the South Carolina Highway Patrol regarding an incident in May. Trooper Lindler of the Highway Patrol obtained warrants charging Ms. Smith with Speeding, Driving under Suspension, 3rd Offense and Giving False Information to Law Enforcement. He states that on May 20th, 2017 she was driving more than 25 miles-per-hour over the speed limit, that she was committing a 3rd or subsequent offense of driving while her license to drive was suspended and that she gave officers the wrong name and date of birth.

Amber Smith was still awaiting bond hearings on the charges from the Highway Patrol.