PUBLIC STATEMENT REGARDING PROPOSED A PROPOSED LAURENS COUNTY

CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Jim Barton, Chairman of the Laurens District 56 Board of Trustees, issued the following comments to make the faculty, staff, students, and community-at-large aware of the school consolidation effort introduced on Thursday, April 26, in the South Carolina General Assembly and the District’s efforts to deal with it.

In brief:

The legislation calls for a “Laurens County Consolidated District” to be developed between now and 2021.

The sole sponsor of the legislation is Michael A. Pitts, House of Representatives Member from District 14.

Other members of the Laurens County Legislative Delegation expressed surprise but did not oppose the bill put forward by Rep. Pitts.

The bill was, therefore, fast-tracked through the House of Representatives in one day.

As of today, the next step is consideration in the Senate of the consolidation effort, which could begin on Tuesday, May 1.

Danny Verdin is the only Senator from Laurens County, and he controls the next step in the passage of the bill.

It is of great concern that this legislation was proposed without any warning or discussion in the community. This bill has caused a lot of distraction at a time that we are fully engaged in the activities and challenges that culminate every school year, and unfortunately, none of us in Laurens 56 even knows the intent of the consolidation.

The community is the strength of any school system. Every community has special challenges, different priorities, and unique solutions.

Significantly, the citizens of Clinton and Laurens are actively involved and supportive of their schools and deserve every opportunity to continue to do so—without being removed further away physically and procedurally—from matters affecting their children.

Over the course of the last 24 hours, the School Board and Dr. O’Shields have been very active in understanding and intervening in this legislative process as much as we can having had no notice about the bill being introduced. Our school system is in close communication and unified with Laurens District 55 in voicing concerns.

We would appreciate your input and involvement in the process. More information is available online or at the District website. A list of Laurens County Legislators may also be found there for your convenience in the event that you would like to become directly involved in this situation.

In any case, District 56 is going to remain resolute in its efforts to continue the planning, programming, teaching, testing, building, and nurturing of our students.