Winter storm update from City of Clinton: Saturday morning

Currently a cold rain is falling across the area. Current weather forecasts call for the rain to continue into the very early hours of Saturday morning and then change over the sleet and snow.

Although the accumulation may be less than originally anticipated, city crews remain prepared to respond to issues as they arise.

At this time, a warming shelter has been opened at the Clinton Department of Public Safety Headquarters at 400 North Broad Street. A warm area and hot drinks are available for citizens who may need a warm place to stay. The facility is staffed and open 24 hours.

Public Safety personnel are on duty tonight and prepared to respond to emergencies as needed. Additional public safety and public works personnel are on call and can return to work if needed.

For emergency assistance, residents should call 911.

To report a power outage, residents should call 864-833-7500 and select option 2 from the automated menu.

At this time we have no power outages or reports of damage from the storm.