Home / Breaking News / Winter storm update from City of Clinton: Saturday morning

Winter storm update from City of Clinton: Saturday morning

Sat, 01/07/2017 - 8:03am Larry Franklin

 

Currently a cold rain is falling across the area. Current weather forecasts call for the rain to continue into the very early hours of Saturday morning and then change over the sleet and snow.

Although the accumulation may be less than originally anticipated, city crews remain prepared to respond to issues as they arise.

At this time, a warming shelter has been opened at the Clinton Department of Public Safety Headquarters at 400 North Broad Street. A warm area and hot drinks are available for citizens who may need a warm place to stay. The facility is staffed and open 24 hours.

Public Safety personnel are on duty tonight and prepared to respond to emergencies as needed. Additional public safety and public works personnel are on call and can return to work if needed.

For emergency assistance, residents should call 911.

To report a power outage, residents should call 864-833-7500 and select option 2 from the automated menu.

At this time we have no power outages or reports of damage from the storm.

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here