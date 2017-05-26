The Winning Barbecue

Ultimate Tailgaters is “Smoke” overall champion

Southern BBQ Network has announced the winners in Smoke on the Rails, the first sanctioned barbecue championship affiliated with the City of Clinton’s Rhythm on the Rails.

Overall Top Ten:

1. Ultimate Tailgaters;

2. Hey Good Buddy (Laurens);

3. Steelhorse Smokehouse;

4. Boars Nest BBQ;

5. On the Spot BBQ;

6. Biggy Boys BBQ;

7. Blue Suede Que;

8. Butts and Thighs;

9. Backdraft BBQ SC;

10. Kick Back Cove Moonshine.

Pork Top Ten:

Ultimate Tailgaters; Smokin’ Rays Custom BBQ; Hey Good Buddy; Backdraft BBQ SC; Steelhorse Smokehouse; Butts and Thighs; Biggy Boys BBQ; Boars Nest BBQ; On the Spot BBQ; 10. Special T BBQ.

Ribs Top Ten:

Ultimate Tailgaters; Boars Nest BBQ; Fully Involved; Hey Good Buddy; On the Spot BBQ; Steelhorse Smokehouse; Kick Back Cove Moonshine; Blue Suede Que; Biggy Boys BBQ; Special T BBQ.

Each contest had 22 competitors.

Complete competition list:

http://www.sbbqn.com/uploads/4/6/2/6/46267993/final_resul_ts_-_smoke_on_the_rails_5-20-2017.pdf