Wilson Will Lead Thornwell Charter

The Thornwell Charter School Board of Directors Announces First Principal of Thornwell Charter School

The Thornwell Charter School Board of Directors announces that Dr. Frank “Hugh” Wilson has agreed to become the first principal of Thornwell Charter School.

Dr. Wilson earned his Bachelor of Science in Special Education from the College of Charleston, and his M.Ed. in School Administration from Winthrop University. He furthered his education and received his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from NOVA Southeastern University.

Dr. Wilson has fourteen years of educational leadership experience and seven years’ experience teaching special education. Dr. Wilson comes to us from The Palmetto School at the Children’s Attention Home in Rock Hill, SC where he has served as a Principal/Executive Director for the past 8 years. Per his educational philosophy, Dr. Wilson explains, “I believe that students are our future, and it is my job to make sure we are developing productive college and career minded citizens for our community.”

Dr. Wilson also has experience in Applied Behavior Analysis, grant writing, fundraising, shared decision making, ADEPT teacher evaluations, Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support, SACS evaluations, and developing a vision for a fine arts program. He has served on the personnel advisory council, the assistive technology team, and the strategic planning task force for the Chester County School district. In addition, he has designed a community based instruction program, designed a social behavior curriculum, and created a Life Skills lab in Walterboro.

As a part of his successes, Dr. Wilson reduced student discipline rates at his school by 20%, created a fine arts curriculum resource room, brought children from below grade level to two grade levels above in math and reading by creating innovative, fun learning methods, and he has written $800,000 in grants, and has fundraised over $400,000.

“We were looking for a school leader who can carry out our vision to create a school with a culture of excellence built around a Personalized Learning model of instruction. We firmly believe Dr. Wilson has the knowledge, experience, dedication, and personal skills to bring this vision to fruition,” shares Norman Dover, project director of the Thornwell Charter School.

Dr. Hugh Wilson stated, “I am very excited about the educational adventures that are going to take place at Thornwell Charter School. Thornwell Charter School will make an educational impact on the lives of children in Laurens County.”