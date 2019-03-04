Will/Can the city build its own transfer station?

Trash may swallow City of Clinton surplus

Clinton residents pay Laurens County $60 a year for a trash collection and elimination method. And yet, hauling trash the way it’s done now might break the bank for a city government expected to generate a $47,956 surplus fund in its FY19-20 budget.

The way it used to be, Clinton could haul trash to the Hwy 56 transfer station. Just beyond Blue Ocean restaurant, it was a quick trip, easy-breezy, there and back. The county also has a collection point for residential trash on Charlotte’s Road.

Then, Republic Inc. closed the Hwy 56 station. Laurens County offered to buy it but talks broke down. Republic isn’t going to sell it, and will not surrender its permit to SC DHEC. Right now, it’s simply padlocked.

In response, the county contracted with Twin Chimneys Landfill in Greenville County - pretty close to the county’s main collection station off Hwy 127, Laurens, but a half-day trek for the Clinton garbage truck.

“If I had known this was going to happen,” City Manager Bill Ed Cannon said, “I never would have recommended buying a new trash truck.”

The long haul will wear the wheels right off the trash truck, and tie up city personnel for hours on end, city council was told at a March 21 budget workshop. Clinton City Council met April 1 and could talk its budget again on April 9 - the proposed $30,989,563 document could raise property taxes by 2.44% (the rate of inflation) and impose a 9% water hike and a 9% sewer hike, but no electrical rate increase. If so, it would be balanced with a $47,956 surplus in the general fund and a $245,933 surplus in the utilities fund.

That’s before dealing with trash collection and hauling.

The city has found that privatizing its trash hauling operation is not economically feasible. Laurens County is expected to build a $1.2 million trash transfer station at its current main collection site.

But, for Clinton, that means no more easy-breezy trip on Hwy 56.

Rather, it’s a halfway-cross-county trip to Laurens.

Still, that’s better than driving to Greenville County. As it considers an already tight budget, Clinton City Council could face the questions:

Should the city build its own transfer station? Would it be entitled to use the $60/annual paid to the county per Clinton household to pay for it?

Already, Clinton is running trash trucks at all hours of the day - some at 3 a.m., citizens have complained to council members - to keep away from having trucks on the road along with school buses and commuters.

To meet its costs, Clinton is going to ask the Laurens County Fire Service for an additional $170,256 to pay for outside the city limits fire coverage, and will ask the Laurens County Transportation Committee for more money to pave city-owned streets.

The Fire Service will not recommend the increase (from the current $279,744 to a proposed $450,000) because it has its own financial concerns, and nobody is really sure if the Transportation Committee is even meeting any more.

Also, the city is about three years out from having Fire and Police personnel fully hired and trained. With additional expense recommended on the fire side, it looks like the additional cost of splitting Public Safety into separate Fire and Police Departments will be about $233,734/annual (an action council authorized last year).

All this is before the council decides on a cost-of-living raise for employees - it did agree to give Cannon a 2% raise for a 2-year contract extension - and before considering a bond to renovate or build a Fire-Police building. If the city floats a bond, state law restricts the money amount, and the bond will have to be repaid by city property tax.