Jon Caime, the administrator of Laurens County, is identified in a published report as 1 of 3 top candidates for a similar job in Oconee County.

The Top 3 finalists - which must be disclosed under state law - are Caime, Les Blakenship & Michael R. Renshaw, according to the Seneca newspaper's website. Laurens County County has an "Employment Matter - Public Works Director" listed on its closed session agenda last night (Oct. 9). The Council also met in closed session Monday afternoon (Oct. 8) to discuss "employment matters," according to an agenda sent by the county administration.

There was no mention of Caime seeking a new job after the Laurens County Council executive session Tuesday night.

Oconee County Council made the disclosure of its 3 finalists Tuesday morning, the published report said.

PREVIOUS:

Jon Caime Is County Administrator Pick



Laurens county council today by unanimous vote has chosen Jon Caime to be the new county administrator. He is the administrator in Hart County, Georgia. Caime will replace Ernie Segars who is retiring after 27 years with the county. Council made the decision after a brief executive session today at Hillcrest Square administrative wing which has just opened to the public. Council Chairman Joe Wood said a contract will be negotiated this week, and Caime will be introduced at the council's Tuesday meeting. "He has agreed to come to the county," Wood said. The other finalists were Greg Alexander & Columbus Stephens.

http://clintonchronicle.server267.com/opinions/editorial-laurens-county-...