Whoooo's that trying to beat Blue Hose - It's The Owls

Saturday: PC Football Hosts Kennesaw State on Homecoming; 2:30 p.m. kick-off

The Presbyterian College football team will host Big South leader and preseason co-favorite Kennesaw State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Bailey Memorial Stadium on Homecoming. The game will be televised on College Football Down South.

Game Setup

Who: Presbyterian (3-4, 0-1 Big South) vs. Kennesaw State (6-1, 2-0 Big South)

When: Saturday, October 28 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Bailey Memorial Stadium

Watch: College Football Down South

Listen: Sunny 103.5 FM / Fox Sports 1400 AM / WPCC 1410 AM (Ryan Clary, John Orck)

Live Stats: GoBlueHose.com

Social Media: @BlueHoseFtball (Twitter/Instagram) / @BlueHoseSports

Tickets: 864-833-8240

PC Hosts Kennesaw State on Homecoming

• Presbyterian concludes its seven-game homestand on Saturday, hosting Kennesaw State at Bailey Memorial Stadium on Homecoming for PC.

• The meeting will be the third all-time between the two on the gridiron with the series split at 1-1.

• PC won the first all-time meeting with a 14-6 victory at home in 2015. KSU evened the series with a 45-10 victory on the road last season.

• The Owls enter Saturday’s game coming off a 17-3 victory over Gardner-Webb.

• KSU leads the nation in rushing offense, averaging 333.0 yards per game, while leading the Big South in total offense at 452.9 yards per game.

Last Time Out

• PC came out on the wrong end of a defensive struggle, falling to Charleston Southern, 7-0, on Saturday at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

• The Blue Hose held the Bucs to 195 yards of total offense, the fewest against PC since 2013 when Furman managed just 182 yards.

• The Blue Hose have allowed just 21 points over their last two games. It is the fewest points allowed by PC in consecutive games since 2014 when it Charleston Southern (3) and Monmouth (12) to just 15 points in back-to-back games.

• Ben Cheek led the offense, completing 19-of-26 passes for 128 yards. The junior quarterback also rushed 14 times for 42 yards, giving him 170 yards of total offense.

• Grant Beidel forced a fumble, recovered two and totaled five tackles, including 0.5 a sack. The senior linebacker recorded PC’s first fumble return of the season, taking the ball 28 yards in to CSU territory to set up PC’s first field goal attempt.

Beidel Top 20 Nationally in Total Tackles

• Linebacker Grant Beidel has totaled 70 tackles through seven games, 17th most in FCS this season and second in the Big South.

• The senior put together back-to-back games with 10+ tackles, after reaching 15 against Cumberland and 12 against Wofford.

• He established a career-high against the Citadel, managing 17 tackles, which ranks top 10 in the country for a single game this season.

• The linebacker led the Blue Hose a year ago with 76 tackles in 11 games but sits just 11 tackles shy of that total this season with five games to play.

• The senior has reached at least five tackles in every game this season with double-digit tackles on three occasions.

Marable Second in Big South in Rushing Yards

• Freshman Torrance Marable is second in the Big South in rushing yards (592), while currently ranking third in rushing yards per game (84.6).

• He also leads the team with five touchdowns on the year, three on the ground and two receiving. The five TDs came in five straight games, making Marable the first freshman in Big South history to score a touchdown in five straight games and the first player in PC’s Division I (regardless of class) to score a TD in five straight games.

• He rushed for a career-best 162 in his collegiate debut at Wake Forest. He then totaled 139 rushing yards against Cumberland on Sept. 23 to earn his first Big South Freshman of the Week honor.

• Marable has also managed 86 receiving yards and 85 kickoff return yards on the year, giving him 763 all-purpose yards, also tops in the Big South.

• The rookie is well on his way to setting the PC record for rushing yards by a freshman, needing just 109 yards to break the mark. Lance Byrd established the record with 700 rushing yards as a freshman in 2009.

Cheek Setting, Approaching Career Highs

• Redshirt junior Ben Cheek has proven consistent this season on his way to a number of career highs.

• The QB ranks second in the Big South in completion percentage, completions per game, passing efficiency, passing yards, passing yards per game and yards per pass attempt.

• Cheek eclipsed his career-high for passing yards in a game, throwing for 153 yards on 10 completions against Saint Francis.

• He established a career-best completion percentage, going 14-of-15 (93.3 pct.) for 148 yards and a touchdown against Cumberland on Sept. 23.

• He established a new career-high with 19 completions against Wofford on Sept. 30, throwing for 130 yards.

• Cheek rushed for a career-high 56 rushing yards on Sept. 23 against Cumberland.

• On the year, the PC quarterback has totaled a career-high 266 rushing yards, second-most on the team.

• In addition, Cheek’s four passing touchdowns are also a career-high, doubling his career total entering this season.

• Cheek has accumulated 763 passing yards this season in seven games, just 74 yards shy of his single-season career high. His 109.0 passing yards per game average are on pace for a single-season career best.

• His 122.7 passing efficiency and 61.2 completion percentage are currently career bests.

Ya-Sin Getting Hands on the Ball

• Rock Ya-Sin has recorded a team-high three interceptions this season, the first INTs of his career.

• The junior is now tied for second in PC’s Division I era for interceptions in a season.

• His three INTs are the most by a PC player in a single season since 2015 when Ed Britt had four interceptions.

• He also ranks tied for the third in the Big South in interceptions this season.

• Ya-Sin recorded interceptions in back-to-back games, picking off passes against Saint Francis and Charleston Southern.

• He is the first PC player to record interceptions in back-to-back games since Britt in 2015, when he recorded INTs against Campbell and Chattanooga.

Norton Impressive Punting vs. CSU

• Brett Norton averaged 50.0 yards per punt on five punts against the Bucs on Oct. 14, recording three punts of at least 50 yards, including a season-long 62-yarder.

• The junior punter is just the second player in PC’s Division I history to have a 50-yard punting average in a game and the first since 2011 when Patrick Morgano averaged 51.7 yards per punt on nine punts at Cal.

• The 62-yard punt was the second-longest of Norton’s career, just shy of a 64-yard boot at Chattanooga last season. It is also the seventh-longest punt in PC’s D1 era

• Norton now has two punts of at least 60 yards in his career, tying his former teammate Stephen Doar for second-most 60-yard punts in PC’s Division I history. Patrick Morgano had four punts of at least 60 yards in his career, including a PC record 69-yard punt in 2012.

• Norton, in his second season as PC’s punter, is currently averaging 41.3 yards per punt on the season, which would be a PC single-season record if it holds.

Defense Turns In Strong Performance vs. CSU

• PC held Charleston Southern to just 195 yards of total offense in today’s game. It was the fewest yards allowed by PC since 2013 when it held Furman to 182 yards of total offense.

• The Blue Hose have allowed just 21 points over their last two games. It is the fewest point allowed by PC in consecutive games since 2014 when it Charleston Southern (3) and Monmouth (12) to just 15 points in back-to-back games.

• The Blue Hose recorded a season-high 4.0 sacks in the contest. PC entered the game having just managed 5.0 on the year, facing primarily run-heavy offenses.

• For the second straight game, PC held its opponent scoreless in the opening half. After not having recorded a first-half shutout since 2014, the Blue Hose have now done so in back-to-back games.

• The Blue Hose held CSU to just 1-of-11 on third downs in the game. The Bucs failed to convert its first nine third downs, before finally converting on the 10th.