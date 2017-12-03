A white March

Laurens County residents are waking up this morning to a snow dusting.

Accumulations of 1" are reported south of I-85 in Greenville County. The SC and NC mountains are getting more in this March snowfall.

Monday's workday forecast calls for a cold day. Upstate temps will be in the 30s and there is a chance for cold rain. The mountains could get more of a wintry mix - snow, sleet and freezing rain. By Wednesday, the Upstate high is forecast to be 45 degrees.

It's 32 degrees now (7:30 am) in Laurens County. If you haven't already, set your clocks AHEAD one hour for the start of Daylight Saving Time.