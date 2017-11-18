Home / Breaking News / When A City Prays ...

When A City Prays ...

Sat, 11/18/2017 - 11:36am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Photo: Vic MacDonald/MyClintonNews.com

People in Laurens came together this morning for a Community In Unity Prayer observance at the downtown historic courthouse.

The pre-Thanksgiving event was organized by the Ladies Bible Study of the Family YMCA of Greater Laurens. The one-hour prayer vigil had an opening program, then stations for prayers about unspoken requests, community healing, schools, youth, city-county officials, law enforcement, spiritual discernment and addictions.

Opening prayers were by Rev. Herbert Glenn and Rev. John Jordan. The guiding Scripture was 2 Chronicles 7:14: If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land. (NKJV)

 

