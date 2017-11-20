Home / Breaking News / What is "The Promise of PC"

Mon, 11/20/2017 - 12:38pm Vic MacDonald
PC News Service
Addressing football, the presentation says, “The move to the Pioneer League does not impact the scholarships of any current PC football player – period. All current players may remain on their existing athletic scholarships throughout their time on campus, provided they remain academically eligible. Second, the only difference between the Pioneer League and the Big South is in the mix of scholarships provided. Our future football players will be eligible for the same kinds of academic scholarship and need- based aid that other PC students receive. Players enrolling in 2018 will not receive any athletic aid. For our current football student-athletes, they will be able to play football at PC, with their athletic scholarships, for the next three years. I am proud of the dedication of coaches and our current football players as they begin this transition. I want each of them to be part of the PC family through their graduation, and I encourage all of us to support them as they consider their options. I sincerely hope each of us will encourage them to continue their PC careers, both athletically and academically.”

Presbyterian College has JUST RELEASED the full text of the presentation that President Bob Staton made this morning to the faculty and staff of PC. 

"The Promise of PC" was unveiled during the Nov. 20 meeting.

The introduction says, in part:

“The Promise of PC is our commitment to developing the whole student. It involves conveying both practical knowledge and the ability to think, to reason, and to communicate. It prepares students for different careers while also understanding the importance of service to others. This commitment is essential at a time when people question the value of higher education and the ability of students to succeed in a 21st–century global economy. The students that we develop here become alumni who succeed in many different pursuits after graduation, and our vision for The Promise of PC is to prepare students to achieve their best potential in a rapidly changing world.”

