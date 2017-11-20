What is "The Promise of PC"

Presbyterian College has JUST RELEASED the full text of the presentation that President Bob Staton made this morning to the faculty and staff of PC.

"The Promise of PC" was unveiled during the Nov. 20 meeting.

The introduction says, in part:

“The Promise of PC is our commitment to developing the whole student. It involves conveying both practical knowledge and the ability to think, to reason, and to communicate. It prepares students for different careers while also understanding the importance of service to others. This commitment is essential at a time when people question the value of higher education and the ability of students to succeed in a 21st–century global economy. The students that we develop here become alumni who succeed in many different pursuits after graduation, and our vision for The Promise of PC is to prepare students to achieve their best potential in a rapidly changing world.”

The full text is attached in PDF form.