THURSDAY MORNING - Presbyterian College Announces New Lecture Series

Event: Presbyterian College Department of Political Science launches its 1st Samuel C. Waters Lecture Series in Political Science

Date & Time: Thursday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m.

Location: Neville Auditorium on the campus of Presbyterian College

Guest Lecture: Prof. Robert Entman of George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

What is Fake News?

PC Announces New Lecture Series

The Presbyterian College Department of Political Science will launch the first Samuel C. Waters Lecture Series in Political Science.

The lecture series aims to highlight both the value and relevance of the study of politics and contemporary issues. The new lecture series will take place annually on the campus of Presbyterian College and will host notable political scholars as guest lectures, who through their research and writings will enrich the academic experience for PC students as well as engage the local community. “This should be a wonderful opportunity for the members of the campus and local community to hear and engage in discussions with some of today’s leading political scholars from a wide range of political and policy issues.” - Booker T. Ingram, Chair of the Political Science Department at PC.

The Series inaugural lecture will be given at Presbyterian College on Thursday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m. in the Neville Auditorium by Professor Robert Entman who is the J.B. and M.C. Shapiro Professor of Media and Public Affairs and Professor of International Affairs at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. His newest book is Scandal and Silence: Media Responses to Presidential Misconduct (Polity, 2012).

The title of his lecture is “What is Fake News?” The lecture is free and open to the public and open to the press.