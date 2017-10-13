WEST NILE VIRUS IS CONFIRMED

Authorities have confirmed a case of West Nile Virus in the Ware Shoals area.

It is not contagious by human to human contact, only through mosquitoes. Spraying in western Laurens County will start Saturday night, weather permitting.

Next week, people will go door to door with DHEC information about the virus. Information also is available on the DHEC website. Laurens County authorities have been preparing for this day for a year, they said at a noon news conference in Laurens. "We are being proactive," said Joey Avery, the county's emergency management director.

"This is what government does - when there is chaos, we are there," said Laurens County Administrator Jon Caime.

There is no epidemic or wide-spread health risk. People cannot give the virus to each other. That being said, mosquitoes can bite and infect a lot of people before they die, and the virus can turn serious for 1 in 5 people who show flu-like symptoms. The spray is safe, Avery said, but as a caution, people with respiratory problems should avoid direct contact. Three sprayings (if all three are needed) will be done late at night.

Authorities said they could not be more specific about the confirmed case - Greenwood County authorities also are dealing with a separate area of their county where the confirmed case had visited recently. A Laurens County news release says, "The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) has identified target locations in both Laurens and Greenwood County. ... The product being used is safe and meets all federal and state requirements and will be conducted either early in the morning just after sunrise (dawn) or in the evening. These are the times the mosquitoes are most active. Additionally, DHEC will conduct mosquito trapping in the area to help determine the length of time needed to cvonduct spraying."

http://www.indexjournal.com/news/breaking/dhec-asks-greenwood-county-to-...

www.scdhec.gov/homeandenvironment/insects/mosquitoes