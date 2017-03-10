Welcome Center is approved

The City of Clinton is going to build a Welcome Center. It is expected to cost $178,953.79.

The center will be is at the site of Industrial Supply. Council made the decision Monday night, based on a recommendation of the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee, after hearing the city is going to be fined $13,000 by the State of South Carolina.

That’s because the city has not tapped its state account for Accommodations Tax for the past 4 years. Once the account got above $80,000, that triggered the fine.

The Welcome Center idea was proposed to City Council in November, a report said.

The committee also recommended giving Flight of the Dove $5,000 for advertising, and Bronze Train Ticket Heritage Walk requested $12,500 for a scavenger hunt about railroads.

CITY OF CLINTON ANNOUNCEMENT LAST MONTH:

CITY ANNOUNCES TOURISM GRANT PROGRAM: The City of Clinton opened the 2017 Accommodations Tax Grant Program funding cycle Sept. 13. Organizations that attract or provide for tourists are encouraged to apply to the city for grant funding to support their projects.

Revenue generated from the state tax on overnight accommodations within the city limits is returned by the state to the municipality in which it was generated. A portion of those funds will be disbursed annually through a competitive grant program to support tourism based projects within the City. For this year, city officials expect to fund up to $40,000 in grants for eligible projects.

Accommodations Tax Grant funds are designed to support services and events that are related to tourism and promote tourism in the community. Examples of eligible events include festivals, concerts, and the development of tourist related facilities. Organizations receiving funding from these grants will be required to use them to cover costs associated with the marketing of their event to person residing outside our local area.

Applications are available at the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center, 211 North Broad Street, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. All applications must be completed in their entirety and received at the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25. No late grant application will be accepted and any late applications will be returned to the applicant. Applications will be reviewed by the city’s accommodations tax review committee, with final approval of the grants coming from the city council.

For more information, contact Amanda Addison by calling (864)200-4501.