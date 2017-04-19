This Weekend's big events

UPDATE ON WALK FOR BABIES: Four days in April - the 20th through the 23rd - will provide myriad activities for Laurens County citizens.

Clinton welcomes the men golfers of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Laurens is the site for a county museum awareness and fund-raising activity. And the international March of Dimes will link to Laurens County as hundreds will walk for babies.

On Thursday, Presbyterian College will celebrate student achievement through an Honors Day program, and a musical Honors Recital in the afternoon.

The college also continues performances of “THE MILL PROJECT: CHANGING TIMES,” which is an exploration through word and music of the lives of mill workers in South Carolina. April 20 – 21, at 7:30 p.m., & April 22, at 2:30 p.m. (opening night was Wednesday). Created by the students in Theatre for Social Change as part of the Textile Mill Memory Project, using archival materials, oral histories collected by PC students and through Storycorps, and the music and songs of the times, the creative process was based on moment work, a style developed by Tectonic Theatre Company and utilized in their well-known play The Laramie Project.

The students started work on the play with a workshop with Tectonic company member Jimmy Maize, whose most recent work includes directing the world premiere of The Temple Bombing at the Alliance Theatre this spring. This play is suitable for older children. Tickets available at the Harper Center Box Office one hour before the start of the show. Tickets are $5.

On Thursday, Clinton Elementary School and the City of Clinton will have a Little Free Library celebration at 4 p.m. The newest little library will be dedicated at Pine Street Park. This is a partnership of the CES Big Hearts Big Change Service Club, the Impact Fund of the Little Free Library Organization, the Generation on Service Club of the Year award, and the city.

Bring a book to donate; there will be cookies and lemonade, and give-aways.

Laurens County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours program will be at Self Medical Center Laurens, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. This is an end-of-the-work-day event offering networking and refreshments at the facility, 22580 Hwy 76, Laurens.

At Bailey Manor Christian Retirement Community on the Jacobs Highway, Clinton, District 56, First Baptist Kindergarten Clinton, and Laurens Academy will present the 7th Annual Student Art Show. An exhibition celebration will begin at 6:30 p.m., featuring entertainment and ice cream. The art show continues through April 28, Monday - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., free to the public.

ACC men’s golf tournament activities, coordinated by the City of Clinton, will begin with the Presbyterian College Jazz Band in concert, 7 pm at the House of Pizza.

Family Promise - a faith-based answer to family homelessness in Laurens County - will have its third meeting at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church Clinton, 301 S. Broad St. Developmental teams will be formed for host recruitment, funds, communications, day center search and transportation.

The Common Sense Coalition for Better High School will have a Stop the Laurens District 55 Tax Hike Rally, 7-8 p.m. at the Laurens County Higher Education Center, room 411, 663 Medical Ridge Rd., Clinton. Keynote speaker will be Keith Tripp, chairman of the Laurens County Republican Party, addressing the proposed $109 million bond issue referendum for building a new Laurens District 55 High School and repairing other buildings.

Other speakers will be Stewart Jones, county council member, and State Reps. Mike Pitts and Mark Willis. The group has invited Laurens County Council, Laurens City Council, District 55 Board and Gray Court Town Council members, and Sen. Danny Verdin.

Clinton High varsity baseball wraps up its regular season this weekend, both games at home. The schedule calls for non-conference action against Laurens on Thursday, and Region 3 AAA action against Chapman on Friday. First pitch for both games is set for 7:30 p.m., preceded both nights by junior varsity action at the baseball complex, Clinton High School on Hwy 72.

Presbyterian College baseball will play a Big South series against High Point, April 21-23, all afternoon contests at the PC baseball diamond (schedules: gobluehose.com).

On Friday, a practice round of the ACC Men’s Golf Tournament will be played at Musgrove Mill Golf Club. The golfers will spend the weekend shuttling between the golf course and the hotel, but the City of Clinton is expecting about 500 visitors viewing the tournament. Teams from Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest will compete.

Also Friday, the Laurens County Museum will have its 3rd Annual A Night at the Museum Appreciation Gala, 6-10 p.m. at The Witherspoon Building, 116 Main St. Laurens. Museum will be by The Flashbacks.

People who buy tickets will have their names added to the guest list; there will be no printed tickets.

Tickets can be purchased on-line, or at The Laurens County Museum, 205 W. Laurens St., Laurens on Thursday, 2-5 p.m., or contact Debbie Vaughn, e-mail: dncvaughn@yahoo.com.

The Laurens County Community Theatre’s opening night for Disney “101 Dalmatians Kids” will be at 7:30 p.m. at The Gillam Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton. Evening shows also will be Saturday, and April 27 and 28. A 3 p.m. matinee will be performed April 29.

This production, with more than 80 cast members, will be directed by Ami Vaughn, musical direction by Melissa Moore. All tickets are at the special price of $6.

On Saturday, PET (Palmetto Equestrian Therapeutic riding program) in Clinton will have its 5K Mud Run and Spring Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The run begins at 9, and spring festival activities start at 10. Activities for the whole family will include horse and wagon rides, petting farm, face-painting, games and jump houses, and for lunch, pit-cooked bbq chicken plates. The mud run will have more than 20 obstacles on three miles of open and wooded terrain.

Cost is $25 per runner, teams of four ages 10 and older. Awards will be given to the top three finishing teams, and the team with the best costume.

The event is open to the public to cheer for the teams, and to participate in the activities. PET is a non-profit organization that provides educational, therapeutic and recreational horsemanship for individuals with special needs. PET is at 4000 Hurricane Church Rd., Clinton, off Hwy 76 behind CCL Label.

Second round play of the ACC Men’s Golf Tournament at Musgrove Mill Golf Club will begin Saturday morning.

The annual Walk for Babies, March of Dimes fund-raiser begins at 10 a.m. in Laurens. MOD raises money for birth defects research, and all babies have benefitted from the life-saving tests and treatment developed by this international organization. Laurens County teams at businesses and through community groups and individuals have spent months raising money for this event.

One of these groups, Team Thin Blue Line (Clinton Public Safety, Laurens Police, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office) is approaching $10,000 raised, so far, for the March of Dimes.

In addition to the yearly events - the walk, kid zone, bounce houses - organizers are adding two events:

-- The Superhero Sprint-Children ages 0-10 will be able to participate in a short run, and with a suggested donation of $20 per child, or $30 for family, they will receive a March of Dimes cape to wear during the walk and during the sprint.

-- A memorial balloon release - last week, a couple in Laurens lost their 2-day old baby as a result of being born prematurely at 26 weeks. She weighed only 15 oz. The family will be in attendance before the walk begins, and all participants will release a balloon in memory of Eliza Doty.

Beginning at 10:30, men at Presbyterian College will participate in a Walk a Mile in Her Shoes activity. This event stresses the need to end rape, sexual violence and gender violence in today's society.

Football fans get their chance to see live gridiron action, for free, on Saturday. The Presbyterian College football spring game will be at 11 a.m. at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

Under the direction of head coach Tommy Spangler, the Blue Hose will open the 2017 season at Wake Forest, Aug. 31.

The Blue Hose compete in NCAA Division I, the Big South Conference.

Training the Child Ministries will sponsor its 2nd Annual Three Score and Ten Banquet, celebrating “God’s Favored,” Saturday afternoon at the Christian Life Center, First Presbyterian Church in Clinton.

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m., and TTCM children will serve a catered meal to event participants. Tickets are $12 for seniors, 70 and older, and $20 for all others (contact, Annette Lee, 864-923-6813).

Guest speaker will be 101-years-young Mrs. Zena Wilson, the eldest member of New Hope AME Church.

Town Rhythms of Clinton will host an early spring event, in conjunction with the ACC Men’s Golf Tournament, Saturday evening in uptown Clinton.

Coaches, families and fans (golfers will be on the course or resting for Sunday’s final round) are invited to join with shaggers and anyone who enjoys music outdoors for The Shag Doctorz. Special guest will be DJ Pat Patterson of Clinton.

This free concert will be from 7 to 10 p.m. at 127 E. Main St., at The Depot stage. Bring lawn chairs. The summer Town Rhythms free concert series kicks off June 1 with the Southern Drawl Band.

By invitation only, Clinton High School will play host to its Prom at 7 p.m. Saturday. Other Red Devils dates are: April 24, CHS will have its winter sports recognition program in the auditorium (refreshments following in the cafeteria); April 27, 6 p.m. in the auditorium, CHS will conduct at Evening with the Betas, an awareness activity for the Beta Club.

On Sunday, at Musgrove Mill Golf Club, final round play in the ACC Men’s Golf Tournament, and awarding of the championship. The No. 1, 2 and 3 teams (based on Saturday’s first round) will tee off from the first tee at 9:30 a.m.

Clemson Tiger golfers were the 2016 conference champions.

Did you know - the ACC had eight golf alumni participating in The Masters, 2017, won by Sergio Garcia of Spain. Before the opening round, August National Golf Club conducted a special ceremony to honor the late Arnold Palmer, PGA Hall of Famer who played at Wake Forest University. Palmer designed the Musgrove Mill Golf Club’s course where this weekend’s men’s tournament will be played.

PREVIOUS: ACC MEN GOLF:

http://clintonchronicle.server267.com/sports/match-ups-are-set-golf-cour...